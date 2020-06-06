In recent times it has been unsustainable for the 4T to maintain its figures, as the saying goes: “a sample is enough a button”, in the city of Merida, Yucatan, massive tests were carried out, those that El Otro López did not want to do, in a public market, and of 119 tests carried out 47 gave However, only 5 could be registered on the national platform.

Why only 5, according to some it would turn out that in Yucatan they do not know how to operate the system, which is unlikely and would be solved with a simple training, but it turns out that these 42 cases that are not in the official figures, are cases that do not comply with the requirements dictated by the Federal Government, what requirements are necessary beyond a test that gives positive ?, it is rumored that if someone is asymptomatic thus dies there is no way to enter the statistics.

On May 8 the neoliberal newspaper, a tool of the F1f1s that are against Mi Viejito Lindo, The New York Times in its digital version published an article called “Hidden Figures: Mexico disregards the wave of deaths in the capital”, where they affirm that the Mexican government hides the death toll in the capital of the republic, for that date there were more than 2,500 dead while the authorities, that is, El Otro López, reported only 700 deaths.

And in the face of this claim, which was joined by some other international media such as El País, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, all he had to do was acknowledge that there are errors in accounting for the deaths and reminded them that: “The people who they suffer from COVID, they arrive frequently, particularly now in Phase 3, in a state of gravity that does not allow timely laboratory tests. We have also explained that these laboratory tests can be taken after death, but this rarely occurs. So we have people who, unfortunately, lose their lives and have had the suggestive clinical conditions of COVID, but they are not registered as COVID because they do not have a laboratory demonstration. ”

At the end of May, Dr. Arturo Erderley, a scientist at UNAM, clarified that he is a doctor of mathematics, he practically shows us with some apples some of the spoonfuls of figures that El Otro López does, regarding the famous Sentinel method, makes the observation that the famous factor of 8.33 was obtained by dividing the estimated 26,519 cases as of March 28 among the 3,181 cases confirmed on April 8, and that there is no reason to choose those 2 dates, and the second time that El Otro López gave figures of the Sentinel method if I apply figures from the same day 55,951 estimated among 1,890 confirmed, which gives a factor of 31.3 very far from what he had told us the previous time, and here yes neither Lord Molecule dared to ask why this discrepancy in the way to select the dates.

He then explained the case fatality rate, which is calculated everywhere by dividing the number of deaths from COVID-19 by the total number of confirmed cases, and so it was here in Mexico until April 17 that El Otro López, without informing anyone his great scientific advance where he decided that it should be calculated by dividing the deceased among the estimated cases, that is, at a stroke this rate was reduced, since the number of confirmed persons is always less than the estimated number, apart from the fact that this second one is much more imprecise than the confirmed one.

And the one who does definitely have other data, or rather ignores El Otro López, is Mi Viejito Lindo, who started his tours and walks all over the southeast giving bandezos everywhere, a land tour with several armored trucks, each one with about 6 elements of the good people, that yes specialists in the protection of characters, since he does not need security elements, and following his own advice he has only used a pair of shoes, but he changes his guayabera from time to time, after all, he said that he only needed a pair of shoes, he never referred to the guayaberas, hopefully he is eating his good portion of beans and rice, he will not give anemia because he is poorly fed.

And so on June 2, in his morning, MI Viejito Lindo assures us that the pandemic has already been controlled: “I maintain that, despite the regrets, because we do not want anyone to lose their lives, the pandemic has been controlled in Mexico , which in other parts has affected our northern neighbors a lot unfortunately, not to mention Europe ”.

And in less than 2 hours El Otro López informs us that the epidemic has not ended and, faced with the rumors that he had said was at its maximum intensity, he clarified: “Yes, it was me, the epidemic is at its maximum level.”

It seems that while Mi Viejito Lindo does not want anyone to lose his life, El Otro López does not make his interests clear to us when he publicly approves the Mi Viejito Lindo tour.

To which her remedy has worked very well to date is Doña Olga Sánchez Cordero who with her “drops, of nano molecules of nano citrus particles”, of which she learned from a girl they interviewed and looked for her To buy him several little vials, and you see that he challenges cheap, with his modest salary, he managed to buy enough to distribute them among his collaborators and even the governors of Querétaro, Hidalgo and Tabasco got his little bottle.

But definitely the one who has the best remedy is Mi Viejito Lindo, who in his morning show from Chiapas shares with us how he is taking care of himself, and that he is already on a dog foot everywhere: ”The same thing that I recommend and that I have been told: healthy distance, keeping a healthy distance, grooming, hand washing, basically, eating, because eating healthy, not eating junk products, but that is also voluntary, it cannot be compulsory, and being well with our conscience, not to lie, not to steal, not to betray, that helps a lot so that the coronavirus does not give ”.

And while international laboratories, universities and scientists around the world are looking for a remedy, here they tell us daily, that we are already controlling the pandemic, that we have already tamed it, that the curve has already flattened, all this thanks to the droplets, the mole and above all to honesty, and see the excellent results from Wednesday to Thursday, we went from having 470 deaths to just 1,092, one more achievement in Q4.

Sunday.dias@yahoo.com.mx

Twitter: @ domingodias7

www.domingodias.com

• “One more year for this to change completely”, AMLO 11/1/19. What a thrill in just 148 days Mexico will be another.

The opinion expressed in this article is the responsibility of the author and does not necessarily reflect the position of Siete24.mx