the other e-commerce giant after Amazon

It cannot be said that Amazon has a competitor in the online shopping sector in the West. Leaving AliExpress aside, the company founded by Jeff Bezos has grown even larger by generating an ecosystem around Prime (a subscription already owned by 1 in 40 people in the world, without discounting the part of the globe with much less access to internet) and has also differentiated itself from rivals of yesteryear such as eBay by launching its own products. But from his domain, he seems to be seeing a small redoubt that seems to gain ground among certain sectors. We are talking about Shopify.

The Canadian company, founded in 2006, has become great in recent years and in particular since the pandemic by giving brands the possibility of creating your own online store in a comfortable way. Like a kind of e-commerce WordPress. Its revenue grew 94% in 2020 and its shares on the stock market also rose 48% to around 1,400 euros today.

The Shopify model is different in approach: giving sellers their own space by creating their online store in exchange for a recurring payment compared to immersing themselves in the largest online ‘supermarket’ on the planet proposed by Amazon. But it seems that something is moving. Amazon acquired in February the biggest rival in approach that the Canadian company had, the Australian Selz, and Shopify for its part has launched the Shop app, which offers a joint shopping experience for all the brands that work under its platform. A new marketplace and much more attached, now, to the Amazon model.

Shopify is not the same as Amazon, but every time you want to look more like it

Shopify has come up with a very distributed profit formula. Earn money through premium subscriptions, transaction fees, your own app store with added third-party plugins and functionality, your e-commerce template store, domain sales, email marketing, and logistics services , a new market in which it has entered and that allows brands to manage their stock with them as well. Again, another approach to Amazon.

Shopify, in recent years, has invested billions to end up becoming a fully integrated e-commerce platform. One of the most strategically important aspects is providing merchants with a variety of shipping solutions.

Faced with Amazon’s Prime model where the company manages everything, Shopify has partnered with mail companies such as DHL, UPS and USPS to offer the brands that sell their products tailored fulfillment and shipping solutions.

But, How did Shopify come to gain a niche of its own that makes Amazon change its plans – it seemed to have discarded its model when the Amazon Webstore, which had a similar proposal, closed in 2015? Here’s the story of a company that started out as an idea to sell snowboards and that has also been booming thanks to the controversial dropshipping model.

The story behind Shopify: how wanting to sell snowboards online became what it is today

Founded in 2006, Shopify has grown to be the most valuable business in Canada. It now has more than 1.8 million brands to sell through its technology.

Based in Ottawa (Canada), was founded in 2006 by Tobias Lütke (its current CEO), Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake.

Tobias Lütke, CEO of Shopify. Wikimedia Commons

Lütke, originally from Germany, trained on his own until entering a Siemens training program without going through university.

In addition to programming, Lütke had another passion that would end up defining his life: snowboarding. He met another of the founders, Scott Lake, who had already made his first steps in several startups, at an event and in 2004 they would launch their first startup together: Snowdevil, an e-commerce store that sold snowboard gear. The web, by the way, is still alive.

Then they realized that ecommerce software of the time had a lot of room for improvement, and that’s where the idea for Shopify was born.

Lütke decided to build the software himself. One of the tools he intended to use was a Japanese programming language called Ruby. The problem: there was no documentation available in either English or German. Even with everything, he managed.

The Snowdevil website was launched just in time before the peak ski season, which was a profitable and successful launch of the business. In addition, Lütke shared his software achievements with other developers in the Ruby community, who soon began to ask how they built the website.

The high number of inquiries soon made them realize that they had something very valuable on their hands: a software solution that would allow other entrepreneurs to manage their own store online in a simple way.

A few first years without taking off

In 2005, they started selling software under the name Jaded Pixel after raising about $ 200,000 from friends and family.

To get help, Lütke ended up recruiting a German programmer and friend named Daniel Weinand, who ended up becoming the company’s third co-founder. In April 2006, they finally released Shopify to the public.

Photo by Tech Daily on Unsplash

Due to differences over financing, Lake left the company sometime in 2007, forcing Lütke to become the new CEO despite having no experience in business management, a position he has retained until now.

In those early years, the growth of Shopify was quite stagnant. What the meetings made him see is that the Shopify business model had some kind of flaw. In its day, Shopify charged brands a fairly high transaction fee, which made it not very popular.

Over time, Shopify switched to a subscription-based model where the company kept charging a small commission, but that decreased with the increase in the volume of orders.

The financial crisis of 2008, while devastating for many people, became one of the main accelerators of the growth of Shopify. Hundreds of people, who had just lost their jobs, decided to embark on a business journey and launch their own e-commerce store.

Later, in 2009, it opened its platform to third-party application developers, who would create many functions. Among them would grow for example Oberlo, a complement that allows the management of dropshipping (the sale of third-party products without taking care of stock or shipments) that in recent years has generated significant controversy for having been sold as a profitable business model that, in In reality, it did not appear to be such.

And Shopify became what it is today

But the greatest success of the company would come soon after. In 2010, Shopify launched its Build a Business contest, in which it was offering $ 100,000 to the online store that generated the most revenue over the course of 6 months. That created a race for new stores that would skyrocket their market penetration.

In the end, more than 1,400 stores signed up, generated about $ 3.5 million in revenue for Shopify with its subscription model. The final winner, DODOCase, a creator of iPad cases, reached an annual figure of between 4 and 5 million dollars in six months of operation.

Over the next few years, Shopify ran more such contests, each of which the company landed hundreds or even thousands of new customers. Today it already exceeds one million.

In May 2015, Shopify went public, since then it has not stopped growing. In the months following the IPO, Shopify announced partnerships with companies such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest to enable shopping on their social networks.

During 2019, Shopify surpassed eBay to become the second largest e-commerce platform (after Amazon) in the United States.

2020 has been the year of greatest growth to become the most valued company in Canada, but also its first big problems. In September, two customer service employees stole confidential data from more than 100 Shopify stores, including names, postal addresses, and order details. In Spain, for example, it affected the well-known online sex shop Platanomelón.

The political comings and goings have not been at the margin of its growth either. In the same year, Shopify ended up taking the position of eliminating the stores of Donald Trump’s companies in the wake of the Capitol riots.

The big question that remains for the future is whether Shopify can keep up with a parallel proposal to Amazon or if at some point its growth intentions will make it turn towards its own marketplace, something that with the Shop app it seems they are trying. Amazon, for now, remains without rivals, although it seems that it already has a puppy biting its shoes.

