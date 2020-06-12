Like COVID-19 infection, this condition causes cough, fever, muscle pain, shortness of breath, and, in some cases, pneumonia that must be treated in the hospital or can have a fatal outcome. Is about a deadly respiratory disease that can thrive from the coronavirus pandemic: legionellosis.

Experts warn that especially buildings abandoned due to quarantine may be a breeding ground for Legionella pneumophila, the bacteria that causes legionnaires’ disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this bacterium can spread in building water systems, particularly in showers, taps, cooling towers, decorative fountains, heaters, spa pools and hot tubs. The infection occurs when small contaminated drops of water are breathed into the air.

Adults over 50, smokers, people with chronic lung diseases, underlying diseases or chronic diseases, are more vulnerable to developing pneumonia due to Legionella.

Usually, the bacterium lives in warm environments and feeds on sediment from pipesTherefore, long periods of inactivity in buildings can favor their reproduction.

In an article published by The Conversation, Anne clayson, a professor of occupational health and hygiene at the University of Manchester, wrote that “all water systems are at risk from this predictable and preventable contamination, but inactive and dismantled buildings are especially at risk. This is because the intermittent use of buildings and equipment, and the interruption of cleaning regimes, increase the probability of water stagnation, which in turn increases the probability of a Legionella outbreak. ”

The specialist points out that, particularly in countries where activity blockades have been stricter because of the coronavirusLike Germany, Spain, France, Italy and the United Kingdom, the disease is more common.

Clayson assures that United States, “has experienced an 800% increase in reported cases in the last 20 years” and points out that with the reopening of activities, it is necessary to thoroughly evaluate the water systems of the facilities before the staff returns to work.

Legionella can quickly become a public health problem in everyday places like offices, schools, universities, health centers and factories“Therefore, it is necessary to guarantee the security of the water systems in these establishments.