Alexia Rivas is undoubtedly the protagonist of the last hours. The young journalist from Socialité, the program presented by María Patiño in Mediaset, has been hunted in one of Alfonso Merlos’ speeches in the El Estado de Alarma program, drawing attention precisely for being half-naked and for not being, to date, the journalist’s well-known girlfriend.

However, and since there is no talk of anything else today, in Save me they have proposed to break down all the details of the alleged relationship that they would have and that It would not be the first that Alexia has with a ‘famous’. Up to a total of three well-known personalities have had more than a friendship with this young journalist.

Julián Contreras, son of Carmina Ordoñez and brother of the Rivera

Alexia Rivas’ relationship history has, as we say, well-known names in Spain. One of them is that of Julián Contreras, the famous son of Carmina Ordoñez and brother of the brothers Francisco and Cayetano Rivera. Julián is not often seen on television, but when he does, the word ‘love’ always creeps into the motif.

Last December 2018, Julián Contreras took advantage of his social networks to share a tender image of what, at the time, was his companion: Alexia. “The smile is mine. But the reason … is you. Thanks for your company ”, decided to write at that moment a lover Julián. The journalist herself denied the alleged relationship days later, acknowledging that they were only having dinner.

Aarón Guerrero, ‘Chechu’ in Ana and the seven

One of the relationships that yes they were confirmed and that Alexia Rivas did keep with a famous one was that of Aarón Guerrero. The renowned actor, one of the members of the successful series Ana and the seven, began a relationship with the journalist in 2015. Both came to boast of their love on several occasions, such as photocalls of a large number of events.

In fact, the relationship went in such a good way that they even immersed themselves in the same project that Aaron once spoke of. The actor wanted to make a program that mixed gastronomy with interviews, and it was going to be called Como en casa, with Alexia Rivas herself as the presenter.

Jordi Martín, famous paparazzi

Another of the celebrities with whom the young woman has been related is with Jordi Martín, also a prestigious paparazzi did not miss the opportunity to speak out after the most commented hunt in recent days.

The girl who sneaks into the @alfonsomerlos video looks like a reporter from @ socialitet5 or does she look like me? What a coincidence that it sneaks into a live show … Just as he wants fame … – Jordi Martin (@jmartin_ibz) April 23, 2020

“Does the girl who sneaks into Alfonso Merlos’ video look like a Socialité reporter or does she look like me? What a coincidence that it sneaks into a live show… It is just that he wants fame ”, Jordi Martín ironically dropped, with whom they related on more than one occasion to the journalist of the moment.

Javi Moreno, drummer of ‘Hall Effect’

The fourth and last alleged relationship that Alexia Rivas would have had with a celebrity before her already viral video sneaking into Alfonso Merlos’ intervention has to do with Javi Moreno, the drummer for the famous Canarian band ‘Efecto Pasillo’.

A few years ago, both exchanged beautiful tweets through the well-known social network where you could see how in love they were.