‘The other bodyguard 2’ leads a tepid weekend at the US box office

After two good weekends with the premieres of ‘A Quiet Place 2’ and ‘The Warren File: Forced by the Devil’, the US box office has slowed down again despite the fact that theaters seem to have returned to normal after a long time. .

We refer to the case of ‘The other bodyguard 2‘, a sequel to the hit 2017 film that has had to settle for $ 17 million in gross in its first five days of release in 3,331 theaters. Directed byPatrick Hughes and starring Ryan Reynolds andSamuel L. Jackson, the film does not reach the 21.3 million raised by the first installment in its opening weekend.

It is shown that although people are eager to have fun on a big screen, they are not eager enough to shell out money for a sequel to a comedy that was not entirely loved by viewers and critics. Internationally, the film earned 8.8 million dollars, although in this sense the great news is that ‘Fast & Furious 9’ already accumulates 300 million dollars before its premiere in countries such as the USA, United Kingdom, Brazil, Mexico and Spain. ).

For his part ‘A quiet place 2‘It lowered its box office by 47% to win another $ 15.7 million at the international box office, with a total gross of $ 222 million in the absence of being released in 20 markets. In the same way,’The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘totaled $ 12.4 million in its fourth week of international release and its worldwide gross is $ 142.8 million.

In the top they also sneak ‘Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run‘(which adds up to $ 20.3 million after two weeks of launch),’In a New York neighborhood‘(which accumulates 19.6 million dollars also in two weeks) and’Cruella‘, which added another $ 5.1 million to the $ 64.7 million it has raised. The Disney film also grossed $ 12 million at the international box office (a drop of 32%) and already totals $ 160 million worldwide.