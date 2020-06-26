The Principality Symphony Orchestra (OSPA) will record today at the Príncipe Felipe Auditorium in Oviedo, with the singer Vega passion and under the baton of the composer and conductor Fernando Velázquez, various songs by Victor Manuel, Joan Manuel Serrat and Carlos Cano. Velázquez explained that this audiovisual project starts from a show about Carlos Cano and that, incorporating themes from other authors, it will acquire a film format – shot by Jabi Elortegui and with the winner of a « Goya » Javier Aguirre in the direction of photography- and it will be disseminated through the OSPA social networks.

Velázquez trusts that the versions of historical songs, such as « Lucía » and « Asturias », that they will record today will be one of « the ones that people want to listen to and search on platforms ». Pasión Vega acknowledged that she will always remember this recording with the OSPA, the first for her after the break by the covid, as « the one of the rescue » of the music.