The Hollywood academy modified this Tuesday the regulations for the Oscar Awards for the coronavirus crisis and passed an exception that will allow tapes that not screened in cinemas may be candidates.

“Until further notice, and only for the 93rd edition of the Awards, movies that had a theatrical release planned, but that before they are available in a digital broadcasting service -streaming-, may be eligible for best movie categories, the general and specialty sections, ”the Academy reported in a statement sent to Efe.

Is about the first time that the organizers of the Oscars agree to this measure, it will cease to apply once the authorities federal, state and local allow the reopening of cinemas.

“The Academy firmly believes that there is no better way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a cinema. Our commitment to that has not changed and is unwavering. However, the historical and tragic pandemic by COVID-19 you need to apply this temporary exception to our rules, “said the president of the institution, David Rubin.

The regulation change adds two points agreed at a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Academy, held this morning in Los Angeles (USA).

On the one hand, the tape must be available on a private digital broadcast service for all members of the Academy for 60 days since its internet release.

For the other, you will have to meet all other eligibility criteria.

Until now, the regulations required that the films aspiring to the Oscars screened in Los Angeles County theaters and for at least seven consecutive days, something that, for example, Netflix had to do so “Rome” and “Marriage Story” entered into competition.

Due to the uncertainty about the coronavirus and the California authorities are applying some of the most severe containment measures in the entire United States, the Academy removed that exclusive requirement.

“The number of qualified cinemas will expand beyond Los Angeles County to include additional metro areas”, confirmed the writing.

Those areas will be the city of NY, the bay of San Francisco (Bay Area), Chicago, Miami and Atlanta.

Also, the exceptions approved will apply to all premieres scheduled at festivals that could not be physically held, such as the one in Cannes, still studying alternative formats.

Finally, at the meeting deletion of a category was approved by combining the award for sound editing with the best sound mix award, which places the total of statuettes delivered at 25.

Also, for the first time, all members of the Academy will be invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting for international feature films, as long as they meet a minimum viewing requirement to vote.

