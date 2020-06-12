Los Angeles, USA

The Hollywood Academy announced this Friday that the 94th Oscar, to be held in 2022 to distinguish the best of cinema in 2021, It will feature ten films nominated for the Best Film Award.

The Academy thus closed the dance regarding the number of candidates for the highest Oscar award that has been given in recent years.

The 2009 ceremony (on the 2008 films) was the last of the contemporary era of these awards in which there were only five nominees for the Oscar for best film, while in the past decade the number of applicants ranged from eight to ten o’clock at each gala.

In the 92nd edition of the Oscars, which was held on February 9, “Parasite” prevailed in the queen category over eight other nominees: “1917”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, “The Irishman “,” Ford v Ferrari “,” Jojo Rabbit “,” Joker “,” Little Women “and” Marriage Story “.

On the other hand, the Academy also unveiled today the “Academy Aperture 2025”, the new phase of his initiative to increase equality, diversity and inclusion in the film community and that the work of “A2020” will continue.

“Although the Academy has made great strides, we know that there is much more work to do … heard and celebrated, “Academy Chief Executive Dawn Hudson said in a statement today.

In this sense, the Academy will create, together with the Producers Union (PGA), a working group to develop and implement new standards of representation and inclusion for the Oscars.

The conclusions of this group will be presented before July 31, 2020, but will not affect the 93rd edition, to be held in 2021.

In recent years, several controversies surrounded the Oscars for the low number of nominated women and also for the reduced presence of African-American candidates.

In late April, the Academy made a series of changes to the Oscars rules to adapt them to the extraordinary context of the coronavirus that keeps the vast majority of cinemas on the planet closed.

Thus, an exception was approved to allow films that have not been shown in theaters to be candidates for these awards.

“Until further notice, and only for the 93rd edition, films that had planned a theatrical release, but were previously available on a digital broadcast service -streaming-, may be eligible for the categories of best film, the general sections and specialty “, they detailed.

This is the first time that Oscar organizers have agreed to this measure, which would cease to apply once federal, state and local authorities allow the reopening of cinemas.

Until now, regulations have required that Oscar-nominated films be screened in Los Angeles County theaters and for at least seven consecutive days, something Netflix, for example, had to do in order for “Rome” (2018) or ” Marriage Story “(2019) entered the contest.