The Oscars will be face-to-face because the nominees will be able to travel to LA

As a health measure, the ceremony will have several venues. One in the traditional Dolby Theater and another at the Los Angeles central train station, Union Station, said place is outdoors.

Natalie Portman, Taika Waititi and Timothée Chalamet at the Oscars 2020. (Rachel Luna / Getty Images)

Another measure is that nominees and guests traveling to Los Angeles for the Oscars will have to comply with the mandatory 10-day quarantine. This is to capture the risk of each person who attends the event.

Who could we see?

Carey Mulligan as Cassie in Promising Young Woman. (IMDb)

Among the great nominees of the Oscars 2021 are Mank, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Father, The Trial of the Chicago Seven and Minari. So we could see actresses and actors like Frances McDormand, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby, Amanda Seyfried, Viola Davis, Eddie Redmayne, Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Glenn Close, among others.