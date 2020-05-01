The Board of Governors of the Academy, the organization that annually awards the Oscar awards, has approved the campaign rules and regulations for the next awards, those of 2021 and which will be the 93rd.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced theaters to close, the Academy Awards rules require that a movie be shown in a commercial theater in Los Angeles County for at least 7 consecutive days, with 3 screenings daily at least.

But until further notice, and only for the 93rd year of the Awards, films that are available on an online streaming service or on demand (pay TV channels) may be part of the nominations in the categories Best film, general awards and technicians. Of course, under these conditions:

The movie must be available on the Academy Screening Room secure streaming site for members only within 60 days of the movie streaming or on-demand release.

The film must meet all other eligibility requirements.

On a date to be determined by the Academy, and when theaters reopen in accordance with specified federal, state and local guidelines and criteria, this waiver of rules will no longer apply.

“The Academy firmly believes that there is no better way to experience the magic of movies than to see them in a theater. Our commitment to that has not changed and is unwavering. However, the historically tragic COVID-19 pandemic needs this temporary exception to our award eligibility rules. The Academy supports our members and colleagues during this time of uncertainty. We recognize the importance of their work being seen and celebrated, especially now, when the public appreciates movies more than ever, “said the President of the Academy, David rubin, and its CEO, Dawn Hudson.

To make movies more easily meet theatrical display requirements when theaters reopen, the Academy will also expand the number of qualified theaters beyond Los Angeles County to include venues in additional metropolitan areas of the US: New York City. York; the bay area; Chicago, Illinois; Miami Florida; and Atlanta, Georgia. The Awards and Events Committee will evaluate all rules and eligibility issues.

Film festivals that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can offer movies online through a transactional paywall or password-protected entry, which will not affect the films’ eligibility for future movie ratings. Academy Awards.

The Board of Governors also announced changes to the rules in the international sound, music, and feature film categories:

The two categories of sound Sound Mixing and Sound Editing have been combined into a Best Sound Achievement Award that emphasizes team effort. The number of Oscar® statuettes remains the same; Up to six statuettes can be awarded. Eligible recipients can include a production sound mixer, two supervising sound editors, and three recording mixers.

In the category Music (original score) , for a score to be eligible, it must comprise a minimum of 60% of original music. Also, for sequels and franchise movies, a score must have a minimum of 80% new music.

In a change of procedure in the international feature film category , all eligible members of the Academy will now be invited to participate in the preliminary round of voting. For the first time, movie submissions will be available through the Academy Screening Room streaming platform for those members who choose to participate. These members of the preliminary voting committee for the international feature film must meet a minimum viewing requirement in order to vote in the category.

Due to the changing landscape due to the COVID-19 crisis, all rules and eligibility issues for the 93rd Academy Awards are subject to change based on national guidelines, mandatory state government orders and best practices determined by the Academy.

