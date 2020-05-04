The entire world has changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, usually called coronavirus. Some industries have come to a complete standstill while others have exploited digital resources to stay present.

One that has groped between these two situations is Movie industry. As we know, movie theaters around the world are closed without a clear date for its opening, since everything depends on how the spread and contagion of COVID-19 evolves in the different countries.

However, has seen in the era of streaming and social platforms, an opportunity to be present with online festivals such as We Are One: A Global Film Festival, which will be presented through YouTube with the collaboration of festivals such as Cannes, Venice, Tribeca, Guadalajara, and more.

And the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences could not be left behind. Those responsible for the Academy Awards or the Oscars, They have announced some changes that will take place at issue 93 of the ceremony, which is scheduled for February 28, 2021.

By 2021, two categories will be eliminated to mix into one. These are the categories of Sound. That is, Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. In this LINK we leave you a note where we explain what are the differences between these two.

This category will be summarized for Best Sound as well as Best Cinematography, Production Design, Wardrobe, Makeup and Hairdressing, Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Director, Foreign Film, Documentary, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Documentary Short Film, Special Effects, Animated Film , Movie, Editing, Score, Original Song, Adapted Screenplay, and Original Screenplay.

These two categories always caused a bit of confusion, especially when the same movie didn’t win both categories. For example, Inception, Gravity, Mad Max: Fury Road, Dunkirk, and Bohemian Rhapsody won in both cases. But this 2020, it was divided between Ford v Ferrari with Best Sound Edition and 1917 with Sound Mix.

A change applies in the Music categories, specifically Best Score (the other is Original Song). For what a score is eligible, it must have 60 percent original music. For the sequels or movies of franchises, each must have 80 percent new music.

As part of the Academy’s efforts to be a sustainable organization, it is DVDs will disappear as a way of being eligible production. That is, digital materials will be allowed with their respective link. This will apply, formally, until 2021 in the 94th edition of the Oscars.

Another change, if not the most important, is that the Academy will allow the nomination of films that have not been released in cinemas as tradition dictates. Obviously, those that have been affected by the COVID-19 contingency.

But it is not so simple either. There are some conditions so that they can enter the most important ceremony of the cinema. First, those movies that no longer had a few weeks of showing in Los Angeles, they will only be able to qualify if they had already planned their premiere in cinemas from before.

Too, some films must be available for the Academy Screening Room 60 days before they leave on streaming platforms or VOD (video on demand). This in the case of some productions from streaming companies such as Netflix.