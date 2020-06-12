The 94th edition of the Oscars, to be held in 2022 to distinguish the best of cinema in 2021, will feature 10 films nominated for Best Film

The Hollywood academy announced this Friday that the 94 edition of the Oscar, What will be celebrated in 2022 to distinguish the best of cinema from 2021, will have 10 nominated tapes to the award for best film.

The Academy thus closed the conflict regarding the number of candidates the highest Oscar award that has been given in recent years.

We are excited to announce the next phase of our equity and inclusion initiative. In our efforts to increase representation, we are working to create new industry standards, add new voices to our Board of Governors and expand the Best Picture category. https://t.co/HSIfHtXPVh – The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 12, 2020

The 2009 ceremony (on the 2008 films) was the last of the contemporary era of these awards in which there was only five nominated for an Oscar for Best Film, while in the past decade the number of applicants ranged from eight and 10 at each gala.

In the 92 edition of the Oscar, which was held on February 9, ‘Parasite‘eight other nominees prevailed in the queen category:’ 1917 ‘,’ Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ‘,’ The Irishman ‘,’ Ford v Ferrari ‘,’ Jojo Rabbit ‘,’ Joker ‘,’ Little Women ‘ and ‘Marriage Story’.

On the other hand, the Academy also released the “Academy Aperture 2025“, The new phase of its initiative to increase equality, diversity and inclusion in the film community and which will continue the work of” A2020 “.

“Although the Academy has taken great steps, we know that there is much more work to do (…). The need to address this issue is urgent. To do this, we will change and continue to review our rules and procedures to ensure that all voices are heard and celebrated, “Academy CEO Dawn Hudson said in a statement today.

In this sense, the Academy will create, together with the Producers Union (PGA), a working group to develop and implement new standards of representation and inclusion for the Oscar.

The conclusions of this group will be presented before July 31, 2020, but will not affect the 93 edition, which will be held in 2021.

In recent years, various controversies surrounded the Oscar for him low number of nominated women and also due to the reduced presence of African American candidates.

In late April, the Academy made a series of changes to the Oscar rules to adapt them to the extraordinary context of the coronavirus that keeps the vast majority of cinemas on the planet closed.

Thus, an exception was approved to allow films that have not been screened in theaters they can be candidates for these awards.

“Until further notice, and only for 93 edition“Films that had a theatrical release planned but were previously available on a digital broadcasting service -streaming- may be eligible for the categories of best film, general sections and specialty”, they detailed.

This is the first time that the organizers of the Oscar They agree to this measure, which would cease to apply once federal, state and local authorities allow the reopening of cinemas.

Until now, the regulations required that the tapes aspiring to Oscar will be screened in theaters in The Angels and for at least seven consecutive days, something that, for example, Netflix had to do in order for ‘Rome’ (2018) or ‘Marriage Story’ (2019) enter the contest.

With information from .