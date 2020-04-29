The Oscar Awards will have a radical change for this year | Instagram

The Oscar awards They will have a change this year, movies that premiered on a streaming service without a theatrical feature will be eligible for the Oscars, but only this year.

It is because of that The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the change for the 93rd Academy Awards in response to how the coronavirus pandemic It has impacted the film industry and the entire world.

The film academy also said it will condense the two categories of sound into one and will ban DVD projectors for the 94th Oscars of 2022 in an effort to become more carbon neutral.

Previously, a movie would have to have a minimum of seven days of theatrical filming in a county commercial theater. Los Angeles United States to be considered the highest honor in the film.

The new strategy for choosing the winning films will be that the cinematographic films that had a theatrical release previously planned But being available on a home video-on-demand service may qualify for the best movie and other categories.

The choice for the choice of awards has been an important question since they stayed home and the orders of social distancing led to the cancellation of the main film festivals and the closing of movie theaters.

“We are dealing with the unfolding reality of an unprecedented and unexpected global health crisis and trying to respond to what is happening in the world while supporting our filmmakers who are in a circumstance beyond their control.” , President of the David Rubin Film Academy.

The CEO of the film academy, Dawn Hudson, He said they have been in “constant conversation with all parts of our community, from studios to filmmakers to theater owners” to make decisions that support everyone.

Earlier this month, the film academy donated $ 6 million dollars to help film employees and their families during this crisis.

