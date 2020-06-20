The Oscar Awards ceremony has been postponed until April 25, 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.. The Board of Governors of the Hollywood Academy, meeting Monday, has made the decision to postpone the traditional event for two months because the ravages of the Covid-19 have caused a delay in both filming and premieres, so they will not close either. the deadline for applications at the end of the year as on previous occasions.

Thus, the organization has chosen to move the dates and The deadline for submitting the application has been extended until February 28, the same day that the gala was originally going to be held, leaving behind the tradition that a film should have been released in the year prior to the ceremony. On the other hand, the announcement of the nominees will be on March 15, 2021.

It’s true! Next year’s #Oscars will happen on April 25, 2021. Here’s what else you need to know: – The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021

– Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021

– @AcademyMuseum will open on April 30, 2021 pic.twitter.com/cTsqOfsf8k – The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 15, 2020

“For more than a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us in the darkest moments. They certainly have this year. Our hope in extending the period is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and launch your films without being penalized for something that is beyond anyone’s control, “President David Rubin said in a statement.

In addition, it should be remembered that for this new edition tapes that have not been released in theaters may apply and they have been distributed over the Internet, setting a new precedent in the face of the historic defense of projection in large theaters.

It is not the first time that the Oscars are delayed

The coronavirus pandemic has caused something historic, but it is not the only time that the oscar awards have had to be postponed. The same happened in 1938 due to a flood in Los Angeles, in 1968 for the murder of Martin Luther King and in 1981, for the attempted murder of Ronald Reagan, who was then President of the United States.