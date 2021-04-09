The OS X wallpapers Steve Jobs photographed

Steve Jobs He is, without a doubt, one of the most recognized personalities in the technological world. His legacy is a source of inspiration for millions of people. Precisely for this reason, every time more details of his life appear, which rarely go unnoticed. About a month ago we talked about the auction of a job application handwritten by the co-founder of Apple, today it is the turn of his passion for photography and his relationship with Mac OS X Leopard.

A post by a designer who, he says, worked for more than 20 years at Apple recently began circulating. The man, known only under the pseudonym ‘Cricket’, claimed that Steve Jobs took several of the photos used as wallpapers in Mac OS X Leopard. In fact, he attached several of them, some of which he “doesn’t remember” if they finally got to the aforementioned operating system.

The images taken by Steve Jobs, according to «Cricket», are: «Grass blades«,«Rock garden«,«Leaves«,«Lavender” Y “Golden palace»(The first five in the gallery). While the designer does not provide details about the camera that the Apple co-founder would have used, the properties of some of the files mention a Canon EOS D60. It is a professional model released in 2002. It had interchangeable lenses and its starting price was $ 1,999 for the base model and $ 2,199 for the kit with battery and charger.

The wallpapers that Steve Jobs apparently made possible

It is complex to know if Steve Jobs actually took these images to create the wallpapers, however, AppleInsider was able to confirm that “Cricket” was part of the ranks of Apple. What we are completely sure of is that Steve Jobs lived in a constant search for details that would perfect the experience of Apple products.

Mac OS X Leopard was released on October 26, 2007 as the successor to Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger, so the images taken by Steve Jobs should have occurred before then. 2007 was a great year for Apple. In January they had introduced the iPhone, one of the company’s most successful devices to date.

