The dictatorship of Daniel Ortega will not opt ​​for more drastic measures to contain the pandemic in the rest of the year, so the contagion curve would be maintained until the last healthy person becomes ill, health specialists considered. The massification of tests, the sampling and the focus of contagion were again out of its plan of fight contemplated until the end of this year, despite the fact that the spread of the virus has accelerated and according to international investigations without harsh measures, which includes the mandatory quarantine, beating the Covid-19 is difficult.

On Monday, June 22, the regime released its anti-epidemic plan, corresponding to the period from June to December of this year, in a meeting with the diplomatic corps, a medical source said. The document in the hands of LA PRENSA, states that they “strengthen” the approach to the pandemic in terms of sampling, hospitalization criteria, discharge criteria, triage in health facilities, case management and information, control of outbreaks , handling and sending of evidence, and preventive measures.

However, despite the country is going through the community transmission phase, the regime continues to present an approach to the health emergency with little technicality and inconsistency, according to health specialists; focusing on individual measures and leaving aside the collective recommendations that the World Health Organization, WHO, has provided to governments, such as quarantine.

“I think there are serious problems there, and from there we will continue in the same dynamic of not knowing what the reality of the pandemic is because in these six months they do not include expanding the performance of tests to people who need it,” said the infectologist. Carlos Quant.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has projected that Nicaragua will continue to increase cases of contagion in the country, so it insisted to the regime the importance of conducting Covid-19 tests, practicing social distancing and providing information reliable on the pandemic that guide the population to reinforce the measures. So far, the agency’s statements have had no effect in the country.

The tests, sampling … the great absentees

For health specialist Alejandro Lagos, the regime presented the plan as a “more up-to-date protocol”, but not as a protocol that is appropriate to the country’s situation. “These are not serious protocols, they are routines that put. The anti-epidemic fight must be serious, especially when the number of deaths is high, “he said.

The regime’s anti-epidemic plan left out the issue of Covid-19 tests, sampling or control of outbreaks, important points to know the state of the pandemic in the country and with which actions would be taken to contain as soon as possible possible the virus.

“It is important to know the state of the epidemic, where the foci are, where the sources are, and this is done through case detection, through PCR tests. Or also through the detection of antibodies to determine if the population was infected in any area. Implement sampling in hospitals, community health centers, prisons, border points and in places where behavior is increasing mortality, “advised the infectologist.

Among the points made about who is being tested for Covid-19, the regimen added the person with a clinical and radiological picture of atypical pneumonia. However, specialists affirm that this point remains in “limbo” because they do not define this concept.

“They broaden the criteria when someone has atypical pneumonia, but they do not define what is atypical pneumonia, I think that there is very limited and very limited to who should be tested (…) Not everyone has a radiological study for pneumonia, if you come from the community and you have a mild form of disease you would not be included because you would have to get a plaque and the plaque will only be done if you have a more severe condition, then there are a large proportion of people who are not being included , and are excluded for a study, “said Dr. Quant.

The regime maintains the criterion of carrying out the Covid-19 test on a suspected person, who must have traveled outside the country in the last 14 days or have had contact in the last 14 days with a person who has traveled outside the country or a confirmed case in the country. It also indicates that the health worker who has contact with a suspected or confirmed case and presents symptoms, a sample will be taken. However, complaints from the medical union have exposed that the Ministry of Health, Minsa, denies them the tests.

“There is no definition of cases, it is a method that all epidemiologists and clinicians use in an outbreak to detect possible patients who have the disease. Here they do not define a case but establish who should be tested (but) the definition is still very narrow, very small, that is, it does not cover a number of people that we could address in the pandemic, “said Dr. Quant.

Medical sources stressed that the sampling of tests is extremely important to know the progress of the pandemic. “These types of axes that they are implementing are not going to definitely achieve containment of the epidemic,” added Quant.

Measurements fall short

The anti-epidemic plan also exposes the four measures that Minsa would be taking in the rest of this year: strengthen information on hand washing, promote the preventive measure of personal precautionary distance from 1 to 1.5 meters, use of masks and strengthen caring for vulnerable groups ».

But these measures are outdated and still fall short for the country, the doctors said. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its social distancing measures and now notes that the minimum is 1.8 to 2 meters away. Meanwhile, the WHO rectified that the use of masks should now be used by all people who move around in public places, and not only for patients.

However, the regime maintains that the distance is at least 1.5 meters away and that the masks will be used by those who have respiratory symptoms, health personnel and people who care for the sick in the family.

“You are going to investigate to detect the focus, the sources, but the containment measures are not hand washing, but quarantine, isolation of people and other more drastic measures (…) continue to handle the same old discourse that the WHO has already it was modified by the use of masks. There are things that are handled with an old speech, that information has not been updated and there are no general government measures for containment because there is no mention of the sampling that will be done, it does not say in which communities this is going to be done, ”questioned the Doctor Quant.

Regarding the strengthening of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and people with diseases

Chronicles, the regime did not expose what type of strategies will be taken to protect this group of the population. Currently, it can be seen that retired people and pensioners gather together monthly to withdraw their social security payment, without until now the public institution having manifested any preventive measure.

The Minsa plan also indicates that the disinfection of public places, such as markets or bus stops, is maintained and expanded, however, medical sources indicate that these measures fall short to control the situation in the country.

For Dr. Lagos, the disinfection of public places is a good measure as long as they are extended and reinforced by personal measures, since the main channel of contagion is the person. That plan is short. There are other important actors who are health service providers and did not take them into account, “added the health specialist.

“Individual measures of protection and education and distancing are accompanied by other measures of sanitary control from the public institution,” emphasized Dr. Quant.

New rebound of cases

Epidemiologist Rafael Amador said if the recommended actions of long ago by the WHO and civil society are not taken, it is in danger that new and greater waves of contagion will be reproduced. Given the lack of actions by the regime, the expert called on the population not to relax prevention and hygiene measures.

The Minsa accounts for this June 23 2,170 cases of contagion and 74 deaths nationwide. But the Citizen Observatory contrasts these figures, and as of June 24 reports 6,775 suspected cases of Covid-19 and 1,878 deaths.

Medical sources agreed that people have relaxed the measures, so a sustained curve of cases is being seen that at some point will have to fall, although it cannot be predicted in how long.

In this regard, Dr. Lagos said that if the regime continues without taking forceful measures, the contagion curve will remain “until the last healthy person is infected and those with a good immune system are alive.” “The important thing is to do spot control, that is still valid, knowing the contacts and links that these (infected) people made is important,” he said.

“Most likely what we are going to see is that of the evolution in which we are going to have peaks that are going to go down at some point, but we are going to be having a sustained plateau. We do not know for how long until the susceptible cases are exhausted, but This will come at the cost of gaining herd immunity (waiting for the entire population to become ill in order to gain immunity), ”said Dr. Quant.