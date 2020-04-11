The court where he usually plays Orlando Magic, the Amway Center, will become a terminal distribution of sanitary equipment and supplies intended to combat the pandemic of coronavirus.

04/11/2020 at 10:20

CEST

EFE

Buddy Dyer, Mayor of Orlando, and the Magic announced the plan on Friday. The Amway Center, which includes the AdventHealth Training Center, the Magic’s training venue, will be used for as long as necessary.

Yesterday He said the Magic field will be a hub for equipment and supplies that will go to 50 hospitals spread across the state of Florida, as well as facilities in seven other states.

For his part, the CEO of the Magic, Alex Martins, He said conversations with AdventHealth and the city alerted the team to the need for that space.

He said, “It is an honor for us to partner with the City of Orlando and to be able to provide assistance in using the Amway Center to meet the needs of AdventHealth and our community.”

Magic has been very active in responding to the pandemic, with several players donating money for various causes and the family Of you, who owns the team, has promised to donate $ 2 million to help temporary Amway Center workers for their lost wages.

