The Orioles pitcher who makes history while knocking on the greens’ door

The Baltimore Orioles they apparently don’t see themselves in a serious competitive project in the next few years, as they have players like John means and Trey Mancini as the faces of an entire city that identifies with a set of MLB.

For starters, every pitcher of the Orioles it will always be difficult for you to win matches, at least we have seen this for long years, only phenomena like John means they can raise their voices as pitchers who win games with such a disastrous offense.

John Means, clearly gives us a large-scale perspective on how difficult it is to win with the ninth of the Baltimore Orioles on MLB, who in six starts at the start of the season has won three games without losses, shooting for a 1.70 ERA, a statistic so majestic that it was not seen in a pitcher of the aforementioned team since Jim Palmer (1.13) in 1977… another phenomenon.

Seeing dates so far apart, make us see something greater of the current culture of the Orioles, who have not won a championship since 1983 in MLB, but also they have not won the American League championship since the same year. Team that so little tend to retain weight figures beyond their salary arbitration salaries, or they themselves take flight because of the little that the franchise attracts.

One of the last loudest cases of this system was Manny Machado, but we could also mention another infinity more, who was traded to the Dodgers mid-season from MLB in 2018, a campaign where at the end he would be a free agent, who was seen as one of the figures that could guide the Orioles … In fact, they won the East Division of the American league in 2014 … they started something, but they didn’t finish.

John means, a native of Kansas, has already risen to stardom in his short career in MLB with the Orioles, who was second to the Rookie of the Year American league in his first full year in 2019, plus he got a ticket to the All-Star game.

It is important to emphasize that Means he would be appealing for a salary arbitration contract for 2022, which due to his short history and wide palm groves could mean a great salary … Here the question, the question of any change.

The only player of the Orioles With a contract is Chris Davis, a high-calorie agreement in fat and from which they will want to leave as soon as possible, a player who will earn 23 million dollars in 2021 and 2022, while Trey Mancini is his other player with the highest salary, who holds an arbitration contract with a salary of 4.75 million dollars in 2021, followed by Anthony Santander with 2.1 million for the same year.

This culture of Orioles and its so “small” market, may be signs of a transfer by John means with any other organization wanting to compete in MLB, change that if it occurs will rain the options to the management of Baltimore, although if it would not be important to wait for that contract similar or superior to Mancini’s on the arbitration day … A change is still striking. As David Pabón would say: “I accept you, I want you to be calm, I am going to love you as you are …”