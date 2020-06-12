The clinical trial carried out by the researcher Oriol Mitjà to fight the coronavirus with hydroxychloroquine It has not been effective. The study has concluded that the antimalarial does not serve to prevent infections, as Mitjà himself has revealed in the scientific journal Science.

Given the vast global implications, we have shared the results of the BCN-PEP-VOC study on #hydroxychloroquine with regulatory agencies while the scientific journal is doing the external evaluation. We cannot provide more data until we have your approval. – Oriol Mitjà (@oriolmitja) June 11, 2020

The investigation raised a double strategy: administer the antiviral Darunavir to about 200 positives of COVID-19 to reduce viral load and try hydroxychloroquine with 3,000 people that they were contacts of the first, to see if it could be useful.

Finally, the results have not been as expected. After monitoring the contacts, it was confirmed that the same percentage of people in both groups had been infected, which showed that hydroxychloroquine was not effective against coronavirus.

Institutional support

The project, baptized as ‘I crown myself’, had the support and funding from the Health Department of the Generalitat of Catalonia It was also accompanied by a strong campaign to raise funds. As a result, 2.3 million euros in donations were obtained through the Fight Against AIDS Foundation.

Other studies

The conclusions reached in this investigation follow the line of others published since the health crisis broke out. It is a drug that began to increase in popularity when Donald Trump, President of the United States, revealed that he consumed it as prevention against a possible contagion.

But that theory was dismantled in an extensive study published in The Lancet, which concluded that its consumption was associated with an increased risk of death, especially due to the increase in problems in the form of cardiac arrhythmias.