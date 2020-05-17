Gears of War has been with us for 14 years, and after six installments where we have been told about the endless fight between humanity and the Locust.

But in Gears Tactics We changed the Third-person shooter format for the strategic one to discover the origins of one of the most acclaimed sagas from Microsoft.

12 years ago…

The planet Sera was beginning to be devastated by a new force, the Locust. This time we put ourselves in the shoes of Gabe Diaz, father of the soldier Kait Diaz, protagonist of Gears 5 and co-star of Gears of War 4. Our goal throughout the plot is to find Ukkon, a scientist who makes Locust more powerful every day.

The story is divided into 3 acts of 8 chapters each, that is, we have a total of 24 missions that last an average of 20-30 minutes each. Most of these are basically based on making our way through hordes of enemies to complete the objective of this mission, in the purest style XCOM.

A priori we can think that 24 missions are quite few for a title of this style, but the truth is that the game has mandatory side missions that only lengthen the title artificially. The only thing that these missions contribute is to break the rhythm of history and stress you due to the repetitiveness of these.

Hedges, shots and mutilations

If you know the XCOM saga I am not discovering anything, but if you are new to the genre I will briefly explain its playable system. Normally we have 4 characters with unique abilities that will form our squad for the mission. This squadron must be positioned throughout the map setting the viewing angles to have a clean shot, that is, the worse our position is, the less our chances of hitting the shot, and vice versa.

As I said before we have a squad of 4 Gears, and these just as we can recruit them, they can also die. That is, if it is a character that is not important to the main plot, it can die permanently, while if a protagonist falls in battle, we will have up to 3 opportunities to revive him. If he dies, the mission ends and we will have to restart it from the last checkpoint.

As in the original saga, the covers will be the most important thing in the game, since these depend on our strategy and that the enemy has it more difficult to hit your shot. Although obviously, they also depend on other factors such as the equipment we have. That is, it is not the same to go with a sniper as with a shotgun, where obviously, the latter will have more power in a short range.

Each character will have some movement points, which we will spend with each action in each turn. This is where the strategy makes sense, since we will have to be careful and select the order of movement of our characters so that each one can contribute something in each turn. Each step, shot or skill cast spends movement points, but if we don’t use them in one turn we will reserve them for the next. Although it is conservative and does not bring anything new, it is a formula that works like a charm, but I, for example, would have encouraged the executions we do with the Lancer.

Base on wheels

In Gears Tactics We have a base where we can edit our characters, select our equipment and improve them, in addition to which this will take us to the starting point of each mission. Although it works well, it is necessary to have the possibility of improving it, as it happens in similar titles.

The equipment improvements will be obtained in the form of rewards for completing the different objectives of the missions, although we also have the possibility of unlocking new equipment by opening random loot that we can achieve by collecting them in the missions.

On the other hand, each Gears has a level system, with which we can activate new skills or improve existing ones. We can have up to a total of 18 points to spend in subclasses, and thus adapt each character to a different style of play.

Last but not least, we can completely customize the appearance of each character, from modifying the hairstyle to changing the color of the armor. In this way we can turn our characters into walking rainbows who are looking for a Locust to mutilate their members.

The latest Gears with Unreal Engine 4?

Graphically it looks spectacular, even more than it should for this type of games. The main characters shine in great detail, being able to observe a perfect 3D modeling, although this right does not have the secondary ones, which are left with flatter textures. Everything is achieved with the graphics engine Unreal Engine 4, which will soon evolve to its 5th version.

As for the sound section we have the same sound effects as previous releases, and if it is different, at least I cannot find the difference. Of course, it should be noted that the game comes completely dubbed into Spanish, and with the quality worthy of a great triple A.

As for performance there is no news. As is the custom in previous games in the series, it does not require a large team to enjoy it. With a modest equipment you can enjoy 60FPS -or more- without problems, provided we adapt the graphic settings. I have not noticed any frame drop or anything that could frustrate the experience.

conclusion

Gears Tactics has shown that strategy games can be made on this saga, as it happened with Halo and Halo Wars. Although it is not perfect and certain aspects of the plot and playable can be improved, the title is enjoyed from beginning to end, giving a very complete experience. I just hope that Microsoft Take note that there is community here, and don’t let a genre die that can contribute a lot to the Redmond company. [85]