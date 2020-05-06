The original tennis court of the Gijón Atlantic Botanical Garden

In the middle of a paradisiacal place of Gijón, paradigm of the great gardens, is what seems to be the genesis of the tennis courts in Asturias.

A rectangle of game that dates back to the end of the 19th century and that today is located within the Atlantic Botanical Garden, created in 2003 by the Gijón City Council, which is a well-kept open space in which very diverse vegetation from the Atlantic area is exhibited North, bathed by striking water courses. Located in front of the Laboral University, today Laboral City of Culture, the most important civil building in Asturias.

Among the many jewels that this Atlantic Botanical Garden keeps is La Isla, one of the most beautiful and recognized recreational places that took place in the council of Gijón in the second half of the s. XIX that, logically, has behind it a creator.

Florencio Valdés Menéndez was a Gijón member of the industrial and commercial bourgeoisie, a lover of nature and gardening, an entrepreneur and a good promoter of the city, whose dream – at least one of them – was to create his own land destined to rest, of certain class but that the public could visit.

In 1870 Valdés found 5.7 hectares in the Cefontes neighborhood, Cabueñes parish, delimited by the Cefontes stream, or Barredo, the Peñafrancia river and the roads from La Magdalena and from Gijón to Santurio. Florencio exchanged the assets of his parents’ inheritance with the owner of the two Cabueñes farmhouses, in order to create La Isla between those two water courses that bathed it.

This is how, from the ingenuity and knowledge of Florencio Valdés, these splendid gardens of romantic inspiration and riverside vegetation emerged, one of the most original in Asturias.

And within La Isla, is the demarcation of the primitive Asturian tennis court, whose origins are credited by the historian from Gijón María Prieto Vergara, author of “Brief history of tennis in Gijón”.

A rectangle of game whose original surface would be grass, on which families of the high bourgeoisie coincided, emulating the leisure of yesteryear of the English and French.

The surface of the track could be modified at the request of Félix Valdés Cifuentes, Florencio’s son, turning the grass into clay, since the stem was able to get used to this firm in his student stage at the University of Deusto in Bilbao. It is also true, and known, that the maintenance of a natural grass court is much more complex and delicate, even in Asturias; so resorting to brick dust was less expensive.

However, and according to Prieto Vergara, for the suitable treatment of the new surface, “Workers brought from the La Industria factory worked carefully for hours, wetting the surface with large watering cans, painting the track lines with lime and tamping the ground with a heavy stone roller. This theory gains consistency when finding a small handwritten note in the signature book of La Isla where there is a reference to a group of pelotaris ”.

But the track still underwent a new transformation that made it definitely hard, as inspired by the later Saxon world, since it turned the clay into a firm concrete and fired brick that has been maintained since the beginning of the 1930s from the 20th century to the present day.

The rectangle is surrounded by bonsai, bulbous, camellias (Florencio’s favorites) and hydrangeas, and very close to the Lajos de Tejos and the bathhouse, a small space that today houses a small exhibition on the life of Florencio Valdés and history of the garden. The characteristic striped hut has before it a sculpture of Ceres, the Roman goddess of land, agriculture and fertility.

Underneath the track and the house you can see the spectacular use of water in this original recreational farm at the command of the Peñafrancia River, with ponds, pools, waterfalls, ditches, pipes, and a Ferris wheel among the useful hydraulic devices to capture and distribute the water.

The alder grove of Peñafrancia and the carbayera of Tragamón of centenary oaks are two exemplary forests that shelter the area.

In terms of competition, tennis began to take off in Gijón at the dawn of the 20th century. One of the pioneering entities was the Gijón Tennis Club (1911), which organized the first Asturias Men’s Tennis Championship, in singles and doubles; and later the Spanish championships, called International Championships, in 1917 and 1920, when Manuel Alonso, one of the best players out of the Madrid courts of O’Donnell, of Athletic Club de Madrid (today Atlético de Madrid) won.

The original tennis court of the Gijón Atlantic Botanical Garden