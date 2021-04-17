The original prototype of the Lancia 037 up for auction

What was the last rear-wheel drive car to win a World Rally Championship? Any WRC fan would be able to answer the question correctly, remembering that magnificent 1983 season in which the Lancia 037 was able to calm the incipient fury of the Quattro traction. The Italian model was the last to achieve such a feat, just before the paradigm shift in the world of competition in general, and in the discipline of stages and time in particular, imposed the benefits of traction at four o’clock. wheels in low grip conditions.

Even Lancia and Abarth also had to give up and find a replacement at 037In this case, in the form of the spectacular Lancia Delta S4 to be able to continue competing for glory in the World Rally Championship. Precisely the test mule that served for its development was based on a rear-wheel drive vehicle, so we can say that part of those capabilities that the Delta had were inherited from its predecessor.

For all these reasons, the 037 has always enjoyed a special affection among fans, many of them undoubtedly attracted by what could be a great addition to their collection: the 037-001 chassis that started it all. This first unit will surely squeak more than one. Although it obviously has many ties in common with the Lancia we saw racing in the early eighties, as well as the street Stradales that could be configured with or without spoiler, this chassis that served as the first prototype sports some completely new features for most.

Especially striking are the voluminous air intakes that replace the rear windows, in this case responsible for providing a little more air to the supercharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that was under the rear hood, in this case behind what appears to be a sheet of methacrylate that reveals the tubular structure on which the engine rests.

A more spartan interior than the 037 Stradale:

The small boot at the front barely leaves enough room for a spare tire, something that was inevitably brought to the Stradale as well due to the special configuration of the 037However, the front optics were changed, in this case staggered, the round shape of the rear ones became square in order to differentiate themselves more from the Ferrari 308 GTB and the front wheel arches adopted an arched design instead of so angular. The two-piece wheels or hinges also underwent modifications from the original Dallara design.

The interior is even more spartan, to the point of closely resembling what we would find in a competition vehicle from the eighties, to the point that we can see practically all the bare cables or the tape that were surely used to fix a measuring device during the tests. The door panel does not exist directly and the handle has been replaced by a cable that goes to the closure. The few luxuries are outweighed by the wealth of automotive history oozing from all four sides.

Its owner has put it up for auction through RM Sotheby’s. His name, Sergio Limone, will sound familiar to many, as he is the author of a magnificent book by the name of “Lancia Rally – Code Name 037”, in which a spectacular and meticulous historical documentation work is done on this model.

Source: RM Sotheby’s