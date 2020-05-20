Share

The news has just come out that Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League will come true and they could reckon with the original actors to finish it.

Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (Flash) and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) will have to meet again to finish the version of Zack Snyder of the League of Justice. According to some reports, the final assembly will last 4 hours and will also cost about $ 30 million. But it will not be released in cinemas, it will go directly to the streaming platform HBO Max.

The actors have been asking for a while to see this version of Justice League and some like Jason Momoa or Ray Fisher they would be delighted to return. In addition, the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus has cleared the agendas of all of them, so if they return to work, they will surely have to fit all their projects and shoot new scenes with Zack Snyder It could be your priority.

The big question is Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck.

Gal Gadot will release the film soon Wonder Woman 1984Jason Momoa is preparing Aquaman 2 that will arrive in a few years, Ezra Miller will play Flash under the command of Andy Muschietti (IT director) and for a while now it has been rumored that Ray Fisher could bring back to life Cyborg. But… What about Batman and Superman? They are the pillars of the Justice League and that the original actors return does not seem so simple.

Ben Affleck is returning to work after a rough time, so putting on the Dark Knight’s outfit is sure to be out of his plans. While Henry Cavill did not end well with Warner Bros and is now preparing the second season of The Witcher. Although it is true that we do not know what parts are filmed from the Justice League of Zack Snyder and that other parts are missing. For now it seems unlikely that they will all get back.

