In 2016 it was hitting theaters around the world, Batman v Superman, the first Warner film to face these two mythical DC superheroes, who directed, of course, Zack Snyder, then responsible for the DCEU before falling out of favor during the filming of Justice League.

But as usual in Hollywood, the script that led to the big screen Zack Snyder He was not the first to travel through Warner’s offices, just as Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill were not the first actors considered for the role of Dark Knight and Kripton’s son, respectively. This is how the screenwriter confessed Akiva Goldsman in an interview with the Collider website, in which he remembered the script he wrote for his own version of Batman v Superman, according to him, much darker than what could be seen in theaters.

“It was the best, in a dark and very interesting way. I think it could have been great. We were in pre-production and it was the darkest thing I had ever seen. It started with Alfred’s funeral and Bruce had fallen in love and had decided to leave from being Batman, the Joker would kill his wife and then you would discover that it was all a lie. That love had been a construction of the Joker to break Batman. There was a time when we had all these stories in one script but it couldn’t be done. Somehow, the expectations we had for the audience, the team and the director were not what we imagined when we put them on paper, “recalled the Oscar-winning writer for A Wonderful Mind.

We do not know if the expectations Goldsman refers to is the team that was chosen for the film at the time, led by Wolfgang Petersen as director, Colin Farrell as Batman and Jude Law as Superman, who at the time already clarified that he left the project because he did not like the suit that had been designed for him.

