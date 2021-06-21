the origin ‘, the’ reboot ‘of GI Joe in the cinema

After its first trailer, Paramount has released a new preview of de Snake Eyes: the origin. It offers us a deeper look at what the future reboot of the franchise in the cinema will look like. Following the bad reviews for GI Joe: Rise of Cobra and GI Joe: Revenge, this will be the movie that works as a reboot, using an origin story from one of its most popular characters.

The feature film will focus on Snake eyes, your relationship with Storm shadow and how he ended up involved in his fight against Cobra, the terrorist organization and main enemies of the GI Joe. The character is played by Henry golding (Crazy Rich Asins). replacing Ray park, who was embodied in the two previous films.

Also starring are Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Iko Uwais and Steven Allerick. The film is directed by Robert Schwentke (Red, Divergent: Insurgent, Divergent: Loyal) with a screenplay written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse.

The premiere of Snake Eyes: the origin It will be on July 23 in the United States. In Spain it has a release date of August 20.

Trailer of ‘Snake Eyes: the origin’

