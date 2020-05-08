Some groups choose names to be baptized simply because they like how it sounds but another is to send a message. Most are quite banal names with no particular meaning other than what is seen. Although others are very curious and with nice anecdotes.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD

The best known are those of Lynyrd Skynyrd, which is a derivative of the name of the physical education teacher of some of the members of the band, Mr Leonard Skinner, someone who made life impossible for these young rebels, wanting to direct them towards sports, cutting them therefore. Hence, Van Zant & Co had this crazy idea. This professor became quite famous as a result of the success of the band and in his city he enjoyed great popularity among young rockers.

MOTORHEAD

This was the last song composed by Lemmy in his old band Hawkwind. Also in American slang, it is as an amphetamine and speed addict is called. The first name of the band chosen by Lemmy was “Bastard” but Douglas Smith, the manager of the time, proposed that they adopt the name of the song “Motorhead”.

MOLLY HATCHET

Now that these exalted ones are going to visit us as part of the Azkena festival, remember that their name comes from a 17th century legend in the city of Salem, where a lady nicknamed Hatchet Molly, decapitated her former lovers with a well-sharpened ax.

RAMONES

The love of the four Ramones towards the Beatles was well known in their circle of friends. His way of honoring Sir Paul McCartney, was to use the nickname of Paul Ramone in the times of a first-time Silver Beatles.

SOUNDGARDEN

This name comes from a strange sculpture located in the city of Seattle. The sculpture formed by a tangle of tubes that have the particularity of transforming the sound of the wind that enters them.

THIN LIZZY

Elizabeth the skinny, celebrated horse thief according to an old Irish story.

WASP

White Anglo Saxon Protestant in the United States, according to Blackie Lawless for the band We Are Sexual Pervers, or What A Sex Party.

IRON MAIDEN

Medieval torture instrument and also, nickname with which the former British minister Margaret Thatcher was known.

THE AMBOY DUKES

Book written by Irving Shulman that recounts the adventures of a street gang of Jews that terrorized Brooklyn in the 1940s, the funny thing is that this gang is still in force today.

KISS

Some nuts who have nothing to do, see the acronym for Kiss as nothing more than a simple kiss, for them it means “Knights In Service of Satan”.

FASTER PUSSYCAT

Name taken from one of the films of Russ Meyers, director specialized in making films with women with very generous breasts. In their first video clip, “Don’t Change That World” also showed the tastes of the group by women with good lead.

BLITZKRIEG

Expression stylized on different themes. It is a German word used mainly during the Second World War that means “withering attack”.

AC DC

As everyone knows, it is an electricity term that means “Alternating Current / Direct Current”, but also in Australia, and in street language, it is used to designate bisexual people and for those who see subliminal messages everywhere “Anti Christ / Death to Christ “

THE STOOGES

Literally idiots, inspired by a famous American series “The Three Stooges”.

TESLA

Great scientist of the 20th century, Nikola Tesla inventor of the radio, fluorescent light and the propellerless turbine among other things. Personal friend of Mark Twain and mentor to other great scientists.

VOIVOD

According to the members of the band, his name comes from a documentary about Vlad Dracul and the Voivods. Legend has it that the Voivods defended Transilvana against the Turks in the 15th century. To celebrate their victory they drank the blood of their victims, hence the story degenerated into stories of dracula and vampires.

UFO

“Unidentified Flying Object”, ie a UFO.

AEROSMITH

It is said that they were inspired by the book by the writer Sinclair Lewis “Arrowsmith” published in 1925, the legend also circulates that Joey Kramer at school incessantly scribbled the word Aerosmith everywhere.

BLACK SABBATH

It comes from a great Boris Karloff movie from 1963.

BONUS and U2

His real name is Paul Hewson and he took his name from a hearing aid for the deaf called “Bono Vox”, as for the name of the band it was that of a spy plane used in the Second World War.

ALICE COOPER

Famous witch of the 17th century. According to Vincent Fournier aka Alicia, the name came after a session of spiritism where they communicated with such a witch.

DEEP PURPLE

In the beginning they were called “Concrete God”, but Blackmore chose the name of his grandmother’s favorite song “Deep Purple” song composed by Nino Tempo and April Stevens.

GRATEFUL DEAD

In his early nicknames The Warlocks “The Sorcerers,” the new name for Grateful Death was chosen by Jerry Garcia from one of his books on Egypt, “The Egyptian Book of Death.”

URIAH HEEP

The Name of Uriah Heep is that of a character in the novel “David Copperfield” written by the British Charles Dickens in 1840. Uriah Heep is the bad guy, who first appears before David as his friend, from whom he finally receives his lesson.

THE DOORS

Inspired by a quote from William Blake’s book “The Gates of Perception”.

DAVID BOWIE

His real name is David Alan Jones. He adopted the name Bowie inspired by the Bowie knife that had the peculiarity of always kneeling, no matter how you throw it. There is a movie with Alan Ladd about that dagger, which is worth watching.

LAST LAST

He is the mad and evil scientist in Roger Vadim’s film “Barbarella” with Jane Fonda as the protagonist, a film that is an ode to the kitch.

BLINK 182

182 are the times that Al Pacino pronounces the word Fuck in the movie “Scarface”.

REM

Rapid Eyes Mouvement, eye movement in a phase of sleep.

RADIOHEAD

Obtained from a Talking Heads theme “Radio Head”.

STEELY DAN

Aside from being the name of the group by Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, it is the name of a comforter in Williams Burroughs’ play “The Naked Lunch.”

JOY DIVISION

It comes from Karol Cetinsky’s book “The House Of Doll”, where a squad of female prisoners in a Nazi concentration camp is mentioned, who form the pleasure division, a group of forced prostitution with SS officers.

SMALL FACES

For his love of the Who’s song “I’m The Face”.

EAGLES

Because they liked Byrds a lot and their ego was even bigger, they chose an older bird.

BAD COMPANY

Title of a 1972 film by Robert Beton, starring actors Jeff Bridges and John Savage.

JEFFERSON AIRPLANE

For pure tribute to the great blues man Blind Lemon Jefferson.

JUDAS PRIEST

Taken from Bob Dylan’s song “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest” from the wonderful album “John Wesley Harding”, by the way, a must-have for every music lover.

JETHRO TULL

Name of the inventor who in 1731 revolutionized agriculture with an innovative system for sowing.

DEF LEPPARD

It is taken from a drawing by Joe Elliot of an earless leopard and means a play on words in English, which I have not yet caught.

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD

Curious tribute of Mark Farmer to his father, who was killed by a train of the railway company “Grand Trunk (Western) Railroad”.

BLUE CHEER

Taken from a variety of LSD and also the name of a famous American detergent.

BUFFALO SPRINGFIELD

Simply the name of a famous compressor roll.

DIRE STRAITS

Word the English street language that means going through a bad financial streak.

ELOY

It comes from the name of one of the two human races that appear in H.G. Wells’ book, “The Time Machine”, in addition to being a great German group.

MARILLION

From Tolkien’s “Silmarillion”. In fact they were initially called Silmarillion, but to someone it seemed very long, and it was shortened to form the current name.

MEDINA AZAHARA

From the Arabic Madinat Al-Zahra, it was in the 10th century something like the Versailles of Cordoba.

PINK FLOYD

Syd Barret named the group inspired by one of their favorite albums. A masterpiece signed by two Georgia bluesmen named Pink Anderson and Floyd Council. The name was said many times by Syd Barrett after a vision he had under the influence of LSD, but it is the combination of the names “Pink Anderson” and “Floyd Council” that gave the name.

PROCOL HARUM

It was the name of the cat of a friend of Gary Brooker, singer and pianist of the band. In Latin, this phrase means “beyond these things.”

SUPERTRAMP

Title of a book by W.H. Davies. “The Autobiography Of a Supertramp”.

SOFT MACHINE

It takes its name from the novel ‘The Soft Machine’ by the American writer William Burroughs. Term that defines human beings as smooth machines.

VAN DER GRAF GENERATOR

“The Van de Graaf Generator is an electrostatic device called the ‘Van de Graaff Generator’, which transports zero potential electrons to a high potential area using a rubber band. Its creator, Robert J. Van de Graaff, died during the time the band was created.

AND IT IS

The band chose the name Yes because it was very short, very direct and very easy to remember. The name comes from a Yoko Ono play called “The Ladder” (just like the title of a group album), which consisted of a ladder and a magnifying glass hanging from the ceiling where there was something written in very small print. Once you got on the ladder and looked through the magnifying glass you could read “Yes.”

The original Yess who were huge Beatles fans (made two versions on the first 2 albums) knew this story, and decided to call themselves Yes.