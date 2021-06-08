The origin of the name of the Earth’s oceans

Pacific Ocean

We focus on the year 1519, when the Portuguese navigator Ferdinand of Magellan, hired by Spain, he begins a journey across the Atlantic Ocean to seek a western route to the Spice Islands or Moluccas (Indonesia) through South America. After braving dangerous seas and navigating through what is now known as the Strait of Magellan, his small fleet entered an unknown ocean in November 1520. He baptized it as peaceful, due to the calm of the water at that time and the favorable winds. Unknowingly, the explorers had ventured into the largest ocean on Earth; the largest ocean basin in the world. It is so large that every continent in the world could fit in the Pacific basin.

Arctic Ocean

Arctic comes from the Greek word ἀρκτικός (arktikos), which means north or near the bear, derived from the word ἄρκτος (arktos) which is literally bear. It refers to the constellation Ursa Major, which is prominent in the northern sky, or Ursa Minor where Polaris is, also known as the North Star, the brightest in this constellation.

Indian Ocean

It receives this name for bathing the coasts of India and Indonesia. The Roman Writer Pliny the Elder gave it the name of Oceanus Indicus, which means “Indian Ocean”. Later, it was named as the Western Oceans (by Chinese cartographers of the 15th century), Eastern Ocean (by Western geographers during the 18th century), while the ancient Greeks called it the Eritrean Sea. In Indian cultures, it was known as the Sindhu Mahasagara.

Antartic Ocean

In this case, the name of the ocean refers to its location. Antarctica simply means the opposite of north. It is the penultimate ocean in extension and refers to the geographical opposition to the Arctic.