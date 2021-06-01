The Origin of the Monsters of A Quiet Place

Where do those terrifying beings from the A Quiet Place movies come from? John Krasinski answers the question.

John krasinski is the director, screenwriter and actor of the two films of A quiet place (A Quiet Place), where we are presented with a world infested by beings that are guided by sound. So humans must avoid any noise to survive.

In a recent interview, John krasinski revealed the origin of the monsters in A Quiet Place:

“They are absolutely extraterrestrial. They are from another planet. Where I developed the idea of ​​them and how I wanted them to look, most alien movies are about acquisitions, agendas, they are a thinking alien creature, and to me this idea of ​​a predator, this idea of ​​a parasite, this idea of ​​something being introduced into an ecosystem was interesting. One of my favorite movies that I love to watch is RocknRolla (2008) and they tell the whole story about crabs in the Thames and that’s what I mean, the introduction of something that cannot be suppressed. “

“I remember a terrible joke that I said it would be, it is disgusting and disturbing, but it’s true, it would be like releasing wolves in a nursery. This is how the world responds. “

John Krasinski worked with ILM (Industrial Light & Magic) to develop the designs for the creatures.

“The idea behind A Quiet Place is that they are definitely aliens and are an evolutionarily perfect machine. So the idea is that if they grew up on a planet that had no humans and no light, then they don’t need eyes, they can only hunt by sound. They also develop a way to protect themselves from everything else, which is why they are bulletproof and all these things. He had to make it make sense. He needed the monster rules to adhere so strictly to the family rules. The family, we had established all these incredible rules, and I needed the monster not only to be convenient. “

The aliens from A Quiet Place came to Earth after their home world was destroyed:

“And the other idea was that the armor is also the reason why they were able to survive the explosion of their planet and then survive with these meteorites, because they have evolved to be bulletproof. Until they open up to being vulnerable, they are completely invulnerable. “

The filmmaker also explained why the first A Quiet Place movie didn’t explain great details about these beings:

“That horrible wolves in kindergarten joke is like, it happened so fast that I didn’t want to break all the rules or conventions that I had seen in the alien movies, which is like a speech from the president and people deciding how to survive. There was no decision, it just happened so fast that you survived or not. So it puts these people in a really tense place. “

Do you like a quiet place? Leave us your comments below, in the opinion section.