Yesterday, some statements from the mother of Novak Djokovic, Dijana, caused quite a stir in the world of tennis because at one point in the interview, she refers to Roger Federer as someone “a little arrogant”. Although in recent times the relationship between the Djokovic and the Federer has softened somewhat, the truth is that originally, the atmosphere was more than tense between the two circles and not too friendly words were dedicated. The Serb’s family never forgave certain attitudes of Roger years ago and that has continued to be noticed in the odd statement that has come from Srdjan, Nole’s father, and Dijana. Where do these discrepancies between the two arise?

Geneva. Year 2006. Serbia and Switzerland meet in Davis Cup. At that time, Federer was already number 1 in the world, winner of several Grand Slams and true dominator of the circuit. Nole was a newcomer and was barely 19 years old when he faced a Wawrinka who at that time was still known as Stanislas. In an epic match, Djokovic traced two sets to one down and ended up winning with a lot of tension in the last two sets. Roger did not like much the attitude of Novak Djokovic, who during certain phases of the match made it appear that he was not comfortable and seemed to suffer some physical problems in his leg. Federer did not hesitate to publicly point him out at a press conference when he had the chance.

This is reflected in the book ‘Federer, the Greatest of All Time’, which recalls what happened that night at the Palexpo in Geneva. Although Nole made it 1-1 on the scoreboard, Switzerland took the doubles on Saturday and Sunday, Roger put the final 3-1 in a clear victory in three sets against Djokovic. It was then that the Basel man aimed and fired at the Serb. “I do not believe his injuries,” he began saying between the laughter of the journalists present. “No, it’s not fun. I’m serious. I think the issue of his injuries is not serious. The rules are there to be used, not to be abused, but that’s what he has been doing many times. I did not like to see him do that and then run like nothing else. I am happy that I defeated him, “added the Swiss.

The book says that three weeks later, Nole and Roger spoke privately to smooth things over, but that did not sit well with Djokovic’s family. So much so, that Srdjan, many years later, in an interview for Newsweek, recalled what happened that weekend. “My son had nasal septum problems and couldn’t breathe. He had trouble playing points and long games. Federer took advantage of that to disrespect his problem. He didn’t behave well. No one has ever treated my son like that. It could be the best in the world, but not a good person at the time, “said Novak’s father.

Very remembered even today is what happened during the semifinal played by the two tennis players in Monte Carlo, in 2008. At one point in the first set, a Novak ball was sung as bad and Roger Federer approached the line to check it, because of how dubious it was. From the Serbian box, they made some comment and he sent them to shut up with a ‘Be quiet!’, To finish erasing the brand.

This type of thing penetrated the spirit of the Djokovic, who put the cross on the Swiss. Although Roger and Novak began to have a cordial relationship over the years, what happened previously opened wounds within their circles that did not close even over time. The two, yes, have maintained a very respectful relationship off the slopes and have even been seen joking with each other in a promotional event such as the one in London, last year, where they revealed that they have a WhatsApp group along with Rafa Nadal where they talk from time to time between the three of them. The fight to be the GOAT has led to a special union between the three, although it is evident that the Djokovic-Federer relationship is not as cordial as the one they both have with Nadal.

“We respect each other. We are not friends, but we are colleagues. We will not go to dinner together because it is difficult to be friends with a rival with whom you compete on the track,” Djokovic said last year during a press conference when asked about their relationship. with Federer, weeks after the Wimbledon final that ended with the Serbian victory, tracing two match points against. Those words can perfectly define what the relationship between Nole and Roger is. They respect each other and show cordiality between both doors. Inside, the sensations are likely to be somewhat different.

