what it felt like to lose the role of Jack Reacher against Tom Cruise; and another one that has joined the idea is Matthew McConaughey. And his first story was, nothing more and nothing less, than the origin of his already iconic tap on the chest in The wolf of Wall Street.“data-reactid =” 12 “> To help us combat boredom in quarantine, several Hollywood stars are turning to Instagram to share anecdotes from their movies and careers in the film industry. For example, Dwayne Johnson went on to confess for the first time what he felt when he lost the role of Jack Reacher against Tom Cruise; and another that has joined the idea is Matthew McConaughey. And his first story was, nothing more and nothing less, than the origin of his already iconic tap on the chest in The wolf of Wall Street.

And they won’t believe whose idea it was …

through a video, remembering that secondary role that together with Dallas Buyers Club they catapulted what went down in history as the “McConaissance.” A term that was born to define the artistic rebirth that he lived in 2013, far from the romantic comedies that had pigeonholed him, and that he had been carving the previous year (2012) in independent cinema with The boy from the newspaper, Mud and Magic Mike, who then took him to the Oscars with Dallas and Wall street. “data-reactid =” 25 “> From a corner of his house, the 50-year-old actor shared the anecdote through a video, recalling that secondary role that together with the Dallas Buyers Club catapulted what went down in history as the “McConaissance.” A term that was born to define the artistic rebirth that he lived in 2013, far from the romantic comedies that had pigeonholed him, and that he had been carving the previous year (2012) in independent cinema with El chico del newspaper, Mud and Magic Mike, who then took him to the Oscars with Dallas and Wall Street.

Matthew had few scenes, but undoubtedly the most unforgettable is the 6-minute one in which he and Leo share a restaurant table, giving him more than questionable advice in the business world on his first day on Wall Street, such as masturbation to relax and cocaine use to be alert and, in the end, she shares a tactic with him by hitting his chest while humming.

It’s something that I do before every scene in many movies, I change the sound, but it’s a relaxation tool for me because it gets me out of my mind because, as an actor, I don’t want to be thinking, but doing. ”“data-reactid =” 31 “> So the tapping on my chest humming at the same time was not in the script.” It’s something I do before every scene in many movies, I change the sound, but it’s a relaxation tool for me because it gets me out of my mind because, as an actor, I don’t want to be thinking, but doing. “