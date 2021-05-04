The origin of Luis Miguel’s economic problems

However, it was until 11 years later, in 2016 and as a result of the cancellations of their concerts in various places in the country and abroad, that Luis Miguel He was involved in a financial crisis that led him to face lawsuits, liens and problems with managers and even colleagues like Alejandro Fernandez.

Luis Miguel and Alejandro Fernández. (Who file.)

By 2010, although he continued to make many presentations, “his economy, incomprehensibly, continued to give cause for concern, he began to lose money in abundance.”

By 2017, he had to get rid of several properties, as he had even received an uprooting threat that ended in an arrest warrant. “The houses in Acapulco, the apartment in Miami, the house in Los Angeles, everything began to be left behind. He ended up renting in the luxurious and exclusive area of ​​Bel-Air and later had to face an eviction notice for non-payment of his monthly rent ”.

Luis Miguel has not been ordered with his finances. (Clasos.com)

To these problems it must be added that he also had a debt of almost four million dollars with the Werner Music label that, he alleged, had paid him without having given any disc in exchange when he had committed to producing four albums.

“A high pace of life, uncontrolled expenses, lack of income, debts, loans, lawsuits …”. Micky He was in a real crisis and it was largely thanks to his friend Miguel Alemán Magnani and his rescue plan that he was able to get rid of all this.