The origin of life, closer to unraveling with studies like this

One of the most accepted theories about the origin of life on Earth is the one that affirms that the necessary ingredients for it to be produced reached the planet directly from space, aboard asteroids and comets. For this reason, many scientists have focused their work on looking for these substances essential for life throughout the space.

It is not easy, of course, but some have already been found, such as hydroxylamine or thioformic acid. Now, an international and multidisciplinary team of scientists, led by Victor M. Rivilla, from the Center for Astrobiology (CAB, CSIC-INTA), has found yet another. And not just any one. It is a very important component, as it plays an important role in the synthesis of the membranes that make up the cells of living beings.

A new ingredient to find the origin of life

There are six elements that are considered essential for life to exist: carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur. With them as ingredients, the three molecular compounds necessary for us to talk about life are manufactured: lipids, which form the membranes, RNA or DNA, which contain the genetic information, and proteins, that mediate the metabolic processes necessary for the development and proper functioning of a living being.

The ethanolamine is the compound they just discovered in the interstellar space these scientists and contains the first four items from the list above. But that’s not the only thing that makes it special for explaining the origin of life.

It is also a forerunner of glycine amino acid. That is, an essential substance for the processes that lead to the synthesis of glycine to occur. Without it, it would not exist. We must not forget that amino acids are those little bricks that make up proteins, which is why they play a very important role in the recipe of life. On the other hand, ethanolamine is part of the simplest phospholipids that make up cell membranes. These membranes have the function of keeping the interior of cells stable, protecting their content. It is clear, therefore, that this is a key discovery to know the origin of life on our planet. But how did they get to him?

CSIC Astrobiology Center

A needle in a haystack

Searching for essential substances to explain the origin of life in the vastness of space is like finding a needle in a haystack. Fortunately, scientists today have very helpful tools to achieve this. It is the case of IRAM radio telescope, that with their 30 meters diameter is at the peak of the vane, in Granada. And also of another bigger one, of 40 meters, Located in the Yebes Observatory, in Guadalajara. Both served to unravel the chemical trail of ethanolamine, housed in the molecular cloud G + 0.693-0.027, in the center of our galaxy.

The find was possible thanks to telescopes located in Granada and Guadalajara

It was found in great abundance, which, when compared with the abundance of water, leads to think that it must have formed initially there, in space, and then transferred to the granules that make up the asteroids. Later, some of them would collide with the Earth, leaving this substance as a gift.

In fact, one of the study’s authors, Izaskun Jiménez-Serra, has explained in a press release that they suspect that some thousand trillion liters of ethanolamine could have been transferred to our planet in this process. This is equivalent to the total volume of Lake Victoria in Africa, so it is no small thing.

Logically, and however evocative it may be, this study, which has just been published in PNAS, does not speak of the existence of extraterrestrial life. At least not as we could imagine it. But it is true that it not only serves to explain the origin of life on Earth. It also shows that by a similar process living organisms could have arisen in other habitable planets and satellites. After all, to have life you need the ingredients and the conditions. Very briefly, it is like making a cake. You need flour, eggs, milk, sugar and yeast. But also an oven.

Seeking habitable exoplanets It is used to find the ovens in which these ingredients could curdle. You just have to check if a comet or asteroid left them there, ready to knead. If both conditions were met here, they could occur at another point in the universe. Where? We do not know, but many scientists have already started looking.

