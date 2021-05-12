‘The origin of humanity’, a journey to the first step of our species

What made us human?

We propose a trip to the moment when the lineage of humans and chimpanzees, six million years ago, divided in two to follow different paths.

Our species, Homo sapiens, emerged from one of the branches, a wonderful adventure that lasted several million years and that begins with the appearance of the australopithecines, when some primitive hominins give way to the diverse family of the African Australopithecus, creatures of the that the first Homo emerged –Homo habilis, Homo ergaster, Homo erectus, Homo antecessor, etc.–, beings of larger body and brain size than their predecessors, with forced terrestrial bipedal gait.

It was the first step towards the appearance of large-brained hominins, the case of Neanderthals, Denisovans and modern human populations, who left Africa to conquer the planet.