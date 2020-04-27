Dennis Rodman He is better known for his hair than for being the NBA’s top rebounder 7 times and winning 5 rings between Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls. And the truth is that the ‘worm’ began to forge its fame as a party animal in 1993, when he played at San Antonio Spurs. He was inspired to change his hair into the character of Wesley Snipes in the movie ‘Demolition Man’, starring Sylvester Stallone. And he started being “himself” after Madonna publicly stated that she found him “attractive” and they started dating. From there the Rodman that we all know today began to be forged.

Inspired by what Madonna told her according to The Last Dance: “You have to lay the foundations of the person you want to be in this life, do not stop being the person you want to be.”

“Rodman goes to San Antonio and changes his hair color, then Madonna goes ‘he’s cute’ and they started seeing each other” pic.twitter.com/WHXaiYoPsZ – Lifelong TOMpa Bay Buccaneers fan (@ FTBeard1) April 27, 2020

.