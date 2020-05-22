© The origin of ‘Cumbiana’, the new album by Carlos Vives

Today, May 22, Carlos Vives makes the release of his most recent album which he titled ‘Cumbiana’ and it brings ten new songs from the artist that you can listen here.

Further, Caracol Channel will have the honor to present “The lost world of Cumbiana”, a trip to the samarium has done a detailed investigation of the roots of cumbia, achieving a wonderful mix of instruments, sounds and melodies to create an incomparable musical and audiovisual experience.

Cumbiana is a concept created by the singer, to refer to a magical place between reality and myth. With his songs, he seeks to relate what daily life is and his inspiration in the ancestral spirits of a region on the north coast of Colombia.

“In #Cumbiana’s music I discovered the traces of a world almost lost⚱️,” said Carlos in one of the publications on his album’s Instagram account.

This new word is born from that artist’s quest to find the roots of cumbia, a task that he has had for years. That is why he arrived in this Caribbean region, which is recognized as the cradle of this genre, where amphibian culture predominates.

It should be noted that amphibian culture refers to the way to make produce the land and use natural resources. According to the Timonera magazine, of the Colombian Maritime League, when speaking of this “it is necessary to remember that the support of our ecosystem in history is based precisely on the natural heritage and resources of the earth itself.”

“It is the thought that accompanies me when I go and return through that amphibious territory; it is a declaration of love for Mother Sierra and Mother Water; it is an intimate cumbia and it is the hope that by dint of thinking and saying it it will become a reality “, this is how the singer described, in one of his Instagram posts, the meaning that the song with the same name as the album has for him.

‘Cumbiana’ is a place that can be illustrated by remembering the Comala by Juan Rulfo or the Macondo by Gabriel García Márquez. Another of the roots of this lost world is in the ‘Chronids of the Indies’ where an indigenous nation named ‘The country of Pocabuy’ is mentioned.

The exploration around this concept was the one that referred this singer to that the vallenato is a son of cumbia and lead you to create a biocultural milestone again, whose intention is to transform the perception of Colombians before their ancestors and history.

At the same time, The singer’s followers will be able to be part of this lost world of Cumbiana, from which it will be possible to have a special passport that will contain your name, your favorite song and your photograph.

“In this way you commit to being a guardian of this ecosystem, its biodiversity and its cultural diversity,” said the singer in the publication in which he invites his fans.

