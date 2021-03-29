The origin of Covid-19, from bats to humans through another animal: WHO

Bat research is being carried out in various regions of the world to find more clues about the link that the WHO expert group followed in Wuhan, China, to unravel the origin of Covid-19 (Photo: Reuters / Eloisa López)

The origin of Covid-19 would have as a vector a chain of transmission of the virus from bats to humans through a third animal, suggested the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a draft of the report prepared by experts from the WHO and the Government of China on the origin of Covid-19, the agency offered new data that would strengthen the theory that ithe Covid-19 pandemic has an animal transmission origin.

Origin of Covid-19

According to the Associated Press (AP) on Monday, the draft report will be presented to representatives of the 194 members of the WHO before going public on Tuesday, March 30.

The origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 would have a list of animals as suspected vectors of contagion to humans, which the WHO is still analyzing before issuing a conclusion.

What the report would indicate is that the virus that causes Covid-19 was transmitted from bats to humans through an animal vector.

According to the AP, in this list they would have indicated cats, rabbits, minks, and other lesser known species such as pagolines.

However, one of the biggest clues would place the suspect as polecat badger, which was highlighted by independent experts as one of the “possible intermediaries for the transmission of the coronavirus”.

The Teuron Badger already has a relationship with the SARS virus in the early 2000s, mainly in China’s Canton region.

This animal belongs to the family of the mustelids, which also includes weasels, ferrets, otters, polecats and minks.

On the trail of Covid-19

In mid-February, a group of independent experts on animal diseases concluded a 28-day mission in the Chinese city of Wuhan, considered worldwide as the origin of SARS-CoV-2.

At the end, the leader of the group of experts, Peter Ben Embarek, detailed three possible scenarios for the transmission of the virus to humans and the origin of Covid-19.

The first, the researcher indicated, would point to the fact that the virus passed from a host animal, a rhinophytic bat, to a single person.

The second hypothesis would indicate that the virus jumped from a third animal or intermediate species not identified until that moment towards humans.

At that time, suspicions fell on pagolins as potential candidates for vector transmission, although minks and even cats were also mentioned.

Finally, the third scenario raised a combination of the first two hypotheses and a final transmission to humans through cold chains.

The investigation is not over

The Director General of WHO, Tedros adhanom, confirmed the receipt of the previous 400-page report and added that the investigations into the origin of Covid-19 are still open.

Even the group of experts that visited Wuhan recognized that there are still many questions about the origin of Covid-19, which will need to be further investigated.

However, the team did discard the hypothesis that claimed the origin of Covid-19 in the filtration from a laboratory in China, according to the AP, citing the draft of the investigation.

