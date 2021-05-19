The origin of Christopher Columbus, one of the greatest enigmas about to be solved

The coroner José Antonio Lorente, with the strong boxes that keep the remains of Columbus, his son and his brother. (Photo: UNIVERSITY OF GRANADA)

This Wednesday a journey that began decades ago was resumed, and which was paralyzed in 2005 due to an “ethical” decision. The end of the trip has a date: next October 12, when it is expected to reveal the true origin of Christopher Columbus, putting an end to one of the greatest enigmas in history, and possibly changing the history books.

An interdisciplinary team of professionals will begin in the coming weeks the genetic analysis of the bone remains of Christopher Columbus with the latest available technologies in order to try to reveal his true origin, within the framework of an ambitious project in which five genetic identification laboratories will participate. of Europe and America.

Italian, Spanish or Portuguese?

It is known Christopher Columbus died on May 20, 1506 in Valladolid, but there are many more doubts about his origin. Although the ‘official’ story affirms that he was a Genoese son of a family of weavers, there are numerous theories that question his place of birth, and place him in points as diverse as Galicia, Navarra, Guadalajara, Mallorca, Portugal, Croatia or even Poland .

Now, 515 years after his death, the skeletal remains of the admiral, his son Hernando and his brother Diego will leave the security chamber of the University of Granada – where they have been resting since their exhumation in 2003 – to be analyzed by the university itself. university and by different genetic identification laboratories in Europe and America.

The investigation, which officially began in 2002, was halted in 2005 pending more advanced and precise technology that could determine …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.