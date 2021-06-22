The Origin ‘, final trailer of the explosive spin-off of’ GI Joe ‘

Final trailer of ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘The spin-off of’G.I. Joe‘will have Ursula Corberó Y Samara weavingThe release date of ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘is August 20, 2021.

‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘, directed by Robert Schwentke, presents the story of the mythical character of the universe ‘G.I. Joe‘to which the actor gives life Henry Golding.

This spin-off did not finish calling after the poor memories of ‘G.I. Joe‘(Stephen Sommers, 2009) and’GI Joe: Revenge‘(Jon M. Chu, 2013), but the data that we have been collecting since filming began has ended up turning the title into a really interesting project, or at least something more than the one also announced’GI Joe 3‘(DJ Caruso).

With script of Evan spiliotopoulos, responsible for the scripts of ‘Hercules‘(Brett Ratner, 2014),’The Snow White Chronicles: The Huntsman and the Ice Queen‘(Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, 2016) and’Beauty and the Beast‘(Bill Condon, 2017), the production has had Robert Schwentke (‘RED’, ‘El Capitan’) as director.

Ursula Corberó, international star since his Tokyo of ‘The Money Heist‘reached the whole world via Netflix, it will be The Baroness, one of the villains of the film while Samara weaving, known for the fun ‘Guns Akimbo‘(Jason Lei Howden, 2019) and’Wedding night‘(Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, 2019), will play Scarlett, a lethal warrior expert in martial arts and firearms whom she already embodied Rachel Nichols in the first ‘G.I. Joe‘.

Henry golding, star of ‘Crazy Rich Asians‘(Jon M. Chu, 2018), and the wonderful Iko Uwais, who we have seen in action in jewelry like ‘Merantau‘(Gareth Evans, 2009),’The Raid‘(Gareth Evans, 2011),’The Raid 2‘(Gareth Evans, 2014) or’The Night Comes for Us‘(Timo Tjahjanto, 2018), they are also part of the cast.

‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘It could be the real big bet of Paramount Pictures for the universe G.I. Joe, we will see what happens on August 20, 2021.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Paramount

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io