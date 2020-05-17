Nintendo has just taken out of the top hat, and by surprise, the new Mario game that is imminently coming to Nintendo Switch. This is Paper Mario: The Origami King, a new title for the Japanese laptop that continues the adventures of the most famous plumber.

This time it was not on Nintendo Direct or any other special presentation event. Adapting to the times, Nintendo has confirmed that Paper Mario: The Origami King coming to Nintendo Switch on July 17, and it can also be officially booked through the console’s electronic store, the Switch eShop.

PaperMario: The Origami King: new surprise game

It is one more adventure from the classic Mario games but with a totally new design, which, as its name suggests, uses the traditional patterns of paper origami. What conceptually changes the art of the game, which does keep the elements of the gameplay intact.

However, Paper Mario: The Origami King introduces a series of new mechanics with which to conquer new and old players. One of these new Mario skills, called 1000-Fold Arms, allows you to interact with the landscape by stretching and pulling. All with the intention of offering the player new ways to solve puzzles.

Paper Mario: The Origami King also introduces a new ring-based battle system that lets you flex your puzzle-solving skills to align scattered enemies and maximize damage. While enemies may be made of paper, these dynamic turn-based battles are far from minor. A sharp mind will be required to do adequate work

The game also offers a turn-based combat system, new ways of interacting and moving around the stage and a very characteristic game design that breaks with what we have seen so far in the Mario franchise. Paper Mario: The Origami King arrives, as we say, on July 17 on Nintendo Switch for a price of $ 59.99 in its digital version, the only one available at the time of writing these lines.

