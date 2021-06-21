The orgy of Spanish cinema: trailer for ‘Where two fit’, with Anna Castillo, Álvaro Cervantes, Carlos Cuevas and many more

You have to take a breath to say the names of this cast: Ernesto Alterio, Raúl Arévalo, Luis Callejo, Anna Castillo, Pilar Castro, Álvaro Cervantes, Carlos Cuevas, Verónica Echegui, Miki Esparbé, Ricardo Gómez, María León, Melina Matthews, Ana Milan , María Morales, Jorge Suquet, Aixa Villagrán, Adrià Collado, Melanie Olivares, Ángela Cervantes and Raúl Prieto. All of them, some of the best-known faces of recent Spanish cinema, go on an orgy in ‘Donde fit dos’.

This is the trailer for the new comedy by Paco Caballero (‘Losing the East’) about a group of people who find themselves in a place of sexual intercourse. A film defined as casual and provocative about a series of “swingers” couples who go to a sex exchange club. The script is signed by Caballero, Eric Navarro, Eduard Solá and Daniel González, writers of ‘Barcelona, ​​noche de Invierno’ and the series ‘Citas’.

“With ‘Donde fit dos’ I would like the viewers to let go of their ties and have fun like never before to become a little freer, to feel a little more alive,” says the director. “And, perhaps, after seeing the film, the viewer will run, immediately and as a result of an urgent need, to a club for the exchange of couples, because you already know that where two can fit … (or four, or more) “.

Filmax co-produces the film, which features Netflix participation. Before reaching the streaming platform, ‘Donde fit dos’ will be released in theaters on July 30.

Synopsis

“A couple trapped in the routine, a young man disappointed in his latest love affair, a desperate girlfriend, two cousins ​​separated since their last summer in town, a group of friends wanting to experiment … For one night, they will all live crazy situations in which they would never have thought to find themselves, to finish, the next morning, in the best possible way: very close together and very mixed up “.