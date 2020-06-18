The cancellation of the editions of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and Shanghai (China) due to the coronavirus crisis have led the organizer of the event, GSMA, to cut its staff at its venues throughout the world. “We have had to examine our priorities and make decisions about the way we work and where we invest,” say GSMA sources. As Bloomberg has advanced, the cut will affect 20% of the 1,000 workers of the entity. The organization, which regrets the measure, will not give details about the restructuring of its offices in Spain until early July, “given the current state of alarm.”

“Reducing the workforce is always difficult, but it seems particularly unfair when decisions are motivated by out-of-control market conditions,” said the organizer of Mobile, who wanted to emphasize that she is “proud” of her team and that the situation ” it does not respond in the way they work, their contribution or potential, ”but rather the effects of the pandemic.

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona represents 80% of GSMA’s income, which has greatly affected the accounts of the organization that, without profit, represents the main telecommunications operators. The affected workers have already been notified and the organization foresees a scenario of internal economic recovery of at least three years. GSMA has cut executive premiums and employee expenses by 40%.

A part of the 2021 congress, virtual

The CEO of the Mobile World Capital public consortium, Carlos Grau, pointed out this week in an online meeting that a part of next year’s Barcelona mobile congress could be virtual, speaking of a “hybrid environment”. The event was also attended by the CEO of GSMA, Therese Jamaa, who stated that “it is very likely that the format of the upcoming events will be different” and that the Mobile will be one of them.

GSMA Marketing Director Stephanie Lynch-Habib told Bloomberg that Mobile 2021 “will be a very powerful event,” although the organization will have to “deal with the reality that some people will still want to participate remotely,” before the possibility and possible regrowth of covid-19.

The Mobile World Congress 2020 was canceled by the coronavirus after a long trickle of companies that announced that they would not attend for fear of contagion from their employees. During the days prior to the cancellation of the fair, the health authorities insisted that there was “no public health reason” to suspend the event. GSMA, which will reimburse 100% of the congress tickets and the total cost to the most important companies. small, extended the contract with Barcelona for another year so that the congress will take place in the Catalan capital until 2024.

The peoples, mobilized

The Mobile World Capital Barcelona (MWCapital) and the Generalitat de Catalunya

have opened the call to join Mobile Week 2021 in what

which will be its fifth edition, and call municipalities and county councils

to participate to get a “broader and more participatory” edition. Mobile Week is the initiative to bring the spirit of Mobile to other municipalities, beyond Barcelona.

To be able to join, administrations have to present

a proposal of activities appropriate to the contents of the programming,

It is open until July 17 and the selected initiatives are

they will announce on September 15, the Govern has informed in a statement

this Friday.

The theme of the 2021 edition revolves around the protection of

privacy and data on the Internet, digital professional skills

that the market demands, and the role that technology has during the

crisis. Activities such as talks, workshops with activities can be presented

theoretical-practical, they have to last between one and three days, and

during the week of February 22 or March 8, 2021.

When all the proposals have been submitted by the

localities, their suitability will be assessed taking into account the values ​​and themes,

creativity, the contribution of a technological component and that are

aimed at specific groups, among other elements.