The organization of Roland Garros 2021 explains the controversy with Naomi Osaka

Guy Forget and Gilles Moretton appeared at a press conference to take stock of the tournament Roland Garros 2021 and most of their intervention revolved around how they had managed the decision to Naomi osaka not to speak to the press. “We are very sensitive to the mental health of tennis players, as soon as we saw her words we tried to talk to her, put ourselves at her disposal. We could not and we made the decision to impose a fine to make everyone understand that they could not disrespect them. the media and the fans making unilateral decisions, “he commented.

“Before making any decision, we sent a private letter to her and her environment trying to explain all the consequences that her decision could have. There are rules that clearly say that whoever does not go to the press completely breaches. We established the fine of € 15,000 because The maximum was € 20,000 and we did not want to go to that extreme. We spoke with all the Grand Slams to have a common position on this and we received the support of all. We are going to take initiatives to try to help athletes in mental health , but we have treated Naomi with great respect “, they sentenced.