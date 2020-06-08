A concert of Orfeón Pamplonés from the field of The Sadar This symbolic farewell this Sunday to the emblematic Osasuna stadium, which is going to undergo a profound renovation in the year in which the centenary of the founding of the Navarrese team is celebrated.

Launched in 1967, Sadar is one of the symbols of Osasuna and the playing field in which the red team has played the most seasons. The members of the club last year voted, among the five options presented, the reform project that is taking place and that will conclude at the end of this year.

The expansion will embrace the old El Sadar structure, which will be preserved to maintain the characteristic identity of the Rojillo stadium.

The Orfeón Pamplonés, one of the oldest institutions in Navarra, In this way, he wanted to offer a symbolic farewell to the El Sadar stadium, before it changes its appearance definitively, offering a concert designed for fans to follow him through social networks.

Osasuna has also wanted the event to serve as a tribute to all those who have ever stepped into the El Sadar stadium throughout its 53-year history.

This is the second performance of the Orfeón Pamplonés after confinement after the one carried out days ago in the Hospital Complex of Navarra.

Conducted by Igor Ijurra and with Diana Yerro on piano, the Orfeón Pamplonés, who is celebrating 155 years of history this year, performs a varied repertoire in the presence of the Board of Directors of Club Atlético Osasuna.