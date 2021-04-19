The order of Marvel movies: chronological, broadcast or score

The order of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is essential to understanding their size. On the whole, the franchise is a triumph of current cinema. When the first part of Iron Man, directed by Jon Favreau, was released in 2008, no one could imagine the scale of what would happen next.

It has been a journey of more than a decade between multiple story arcs and the celebration of the superhero genre. From memorable hits, to the ability to narrate stories simultaneously on screen, discussions about cinema today, the Marvel Cinematic Universe shines with its own light. It also does so as a successful exercise in business strategy (which it is) and as a journey through a denser world. For that reason, the Marvel franchise has its own substance and chronology.

How to enjoy such a film show? If WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier made you wonder what’s beyond the current on-screen stories, we’ve got you covered. Next, we leave you a compilation of the marvel movies order depending on how you want to revisit the history of the saga.

Order of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to their release date

The most logical of all, the order of Marvel movies with which the House of Ideas itself has decided to broadcast the story of the superheroes of the moment. From phase 1, which began in 2008, to the current phase 4, there have been more than 10 years of coexistence with these characters.

The order of the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to the story they tell

While the broadcast is important to keep the thread of the order of Marvel movies, fans of the saga can go much further. One of the options to consider, regardless of the broadcast, is to see the saga according to its position within the timeline of history.

In this way, films like Captain Marvel, released in 2019, practically open the Marvel Cinematic Universe by being set in 1995.

Captain America: The First Avenger (occurs during WWII) Captain Marvel (occurs in 1995) Iron Man (occurs 2010) Iron Man 2 (occurs immediately after Iron Man) The Incredible Hulk (no specific time, but we know that is before the story told in The Avengers) Thor (six months before the events narrated by The Avengers) The Avengers (occurs 2012) Iron Man 3 (occurs six months after the events narrated in The Avengers) Thor: Dark World ( after the events narrated in The Avengers, but before the appearance of Ultron) Captain America: Winter Soldier (after the events narrated in The Avengers, but before Ultron) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 (at some point in 2014) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (immediately after the story told in the first movie) Avengers: Age of Ultron (occurs in 2015) Ant-Man (occurs in 2015) Captán America: Civil War (after the events in Sokovia and before which Infinity War will narrate) Spider-Man: Homecoming (after Civil War, but before Infinity War) Doctor Strange (occurs in 2016) Black Panther (occurs in 2017) Thor: Ragnarok (after the events of Sokovia and the destruction of Ultron, before Infinity War) Avengers: Infinity War (occurs in 2017) Ant-Man and Wasp (no precise date, but probably a few months before Infinity War and Endgame) Avengers: Endgame (begins in 2017, ends in 2022) Spider-Man: Far From Home (eight months after the events narrated in Endgame) WandaVision (three weeks after the events narrated in Endgame) Falcon and the Winter Soldier (six months after the events narrated in Endgame)

The order of movies based on world box office earnings

Also, you can enjoy the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to their worldwide box office earnings.

Avengers: Endgame ($ 2,792 million) Avengers: Infinity War ($ 2,048 million) Avengers ($ 1,519 million) Avengers: Age of Ultron ($ 1,405 million) Black Panther ($ 1,347 million) Iron Man 3 ($ 1,215 million) Captain America: Civil War ($ 1,153 million) Captain Marvel ($ 1,128 million) Spider-Man: Far From Home ($ 988 million) Spider-Man: Homecoming ($ 880.2 million) Thor: Ragnarok ($ 854 million) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($ 863.8 million) Guardians of the Galaxy ($ 773.3 million) Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($ 714.3 million) Doctor Strange ($ 677.7 million) Thor: The Dark World ($ 644.6 million) Ant-Man and the Wasp ($ 622.7 million) Iron Man 2 ($ 623.9 million) Iron Man ($ 585.2 million) Ant-Man ($ 519.3 million) Thor ($ 449.3 million) Captain America: The First Avenger ($ 370.6 million) The Incredible Hulk ($ 263.4 million)

The order of the Marvel Cinematic Universe according to the aggregation on Rotten Tomatoes

Finally, a slightly riskier option. Do you agree with the order of the Marvel movies according to the critics based on the total aggregate score made by Rotten tomatoes?

Avengers: Infinity War (2018): 8.4 / 10 Avengers: Endgame (2019): 8.4 / 10 Avengers (2012): 8.0 / 10 Guardians of the Galaxy (2014): 8.0 / 10 Iron Man (2008): 7.9 / 10 Thor: Ragnarok (2017): 7.9 / 10 Captain America: Civil War (2016): 7.8 / 10 Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014): 7.7 / 10 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017): 7.6 / 10 Spider-Man: Far From Home ( 2019): 7.5 / 10 Doctor Strange (2016): 7.5 / 10 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017): 7.4 / 10 Black Panther (2018): 7.3 / 10 Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015): 7.3 / 10 Ant-Man (2015) ): 7.3 / 10 Iron Man 3 (2013): 7.2 / 10 Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018): 7.1 / 10 Thor (2011): 7.0 / 10 Iron Man 2 (2010): 7.0 / 10 Captain America: the First Avenger (2011): 6.9 / 10 Thor: Dark World (2013): 6.9 / 10 Captain Marvel (2019): 6.9 / 10 The Incredible Hulk (2008): 6.7 / 10

