If truckers in Europe are considered other anonymous heroes of the coronavirus crisis for guaranteeing the supply of health products, hygiene products and supermarkets, in Central America it is the opposite.

Or at least that’s what hundreds of truckers feel who have been trapped on the border between Costa Rica and Nicaragua since last Friday and who have been queuing up to 24 kilometers on the Nicaraguan side, according to Efe.

One of them is the Guatemalan Milton Fajardo, a trucker who transports merchandise from Mexico, and who along with other colleagues are stranded at the Peñas Blancas border post after Costa Rica decided to restrict the entry and movement of foreign carriers to Costa Rican territory to avoid possible sources of contagion of COVID-19.

Fajardo and his friends try to light a fire with firewood wet by the rain to prepare food, some fish from the Great Lake of Nicaragua, while they wait for news of whether to continue with the load or return from where they left.

SURVIVE OUTDOOR

“We are surviving. We are doing what we can, ”Fajardo told Efe, who explained that they are buying food, although it is not enough for them and even worse without knowing how long they will remain immobilized.

“We are doing what we can with what we bring and, otherwise, to continue waiting,” he said, by way of resignation.

And it is that in those 24 kilometers of row of hundreds of trucks, countless street vendors have also come to offer food, water for bathing and drinking, sweets, appliances and even chips for mobile phones.

The passage of these trucks remains blocked after Costa Rica prevented the entry into its country of 50 cargo carriers who tested positive for the COVID-19, most of them on the border with Nicaragua, since last May 8.

In addition, there are 11 Nicaraguan drivers with coronaviruses that Nicaragua has prohibited re-entry and are receiving medical attention in Costa Rica, according to Costa Rican Health Minister Daniel Salas.

THE CASE OF NICARAGUA

Central American truckers are clear about the danger of the coronavirus and know that they are one of the sectors most vulnerable to contagion.

Gustavo Adolfo Arguijo is a Honduran trucker who, in addition to wearing face masks, carries alcohol that is constantly sprayed on his hands and other parts of the body, following the recommendations of the authorities in his country.

“In El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras we have taken this disease seriously. The only one that has not taken the corresponding measures has been Nicaragua, ”said Arguijo, openly.

He criticizes that while in the other Central American countries they were in quarantine, in Nicaragua beach parties were organized, among other events, and that these activities, sooner or later, were going to take their toll.

COSTA RICA ASSUMES COSTS

Therefore, he said, he understands that Costa Rica is taking more extreme measures to avoid possible outbreaks of COVID-19 infection in his country.

In addition, he recognized that as carriers they are exposed to contagion at any place or border point, where until now they only measure their body temperature, in some cases by authorities who do not use protection.

As truckers, he said, they are willing to pass the rapid test to diagnose COVID-19, with nose or throat swabs, because they are aware that the other test has a higher cost and so far Costa Rica is assuming it.

“It is a very high cost for Costa Rica due to the number of carriers that enter their country,” he valued.

As a solution, Costa Rica has called for the development of a regional protocol for biosafety measures to streamline trade, protect cargo carriers and modify the preventive measures it has imposed at borders.

THEY FEEL DISCRIMINATED

The agglomerated truckers, who are invaded by chayules, a tiny and flying insect abundant in the Gran Lago de Nicaragua basin, do not know what the authorities of Costa Rica will decide with the other countries of the region.

What they do not agree, and they all agree on, is that they will not deliver their truck to another in Costa Rica, as has been proposed.

“Those who are refrigerated are not going to entrust their equipment to someone who does not know about it. Each one knows what he is carrying and entrusting his unit to another person, for us it has no validity ”, explained the Guatemalan Fajardo.

In the face of uncertainty, there are annoying carriers that do not even want a quick solution. They are aware that the border blockade would cause a shortage in the region and then, according to their calculations, the Central Americans would put pressure on their governments and then value their work.

For now some of them feel that the authorities in the region see them as COVID-19 himself walking on the roads, not to guarantee the supply of sanitary, hygienic and supermarket products, but to inoculate the plague

.