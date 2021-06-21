The ordeal that Bianca Andeescu went through in the last 20 months

Between Monday, October 28, 2019 and Monday, February 8, 2021, 469 days passed. That is, one year, three months, and 11 days. Well, these data serve to understand all the time in which Bianca Andreescu was off the slopes. Logically, the coronavirus pandemic was decreed in the middle, which is not a minor detail. However, the Canadian suffered countless injuries and relapses in her recoveries that made her withdraw from professional activity. In that sense, the 21-year-old player opened up to tell how she got over that moment of uncertainty.

2019 was about his breakthrough to glory: at the age of 19 he was consecrated at the US Open by beating Serena Williams in the final, the same rival he defeated in the WTA1000 final in Toronto. In turn, he had won the title in Indian Wells and Newport Beach this season. However, there was a stage of doubt in her fledgling career and that had already placed her in the top 10. “I don’t know where to start. After doing so well in 2019, I got injured and was out for six months. Indian Wells was where it all started,” he said in words collected by Tumaini Carayol.

What’s more, Andreescu He commented: “Afterwards I sat in my house for six or seven months. Although I trained, there was a pandemic and many restrictions. And many other things happened: health problems of my relatives and that for me was super difficult to understand. But always I tried to be persistent despite those moments. And when it seemed to get over it, the mandatory quarantine appeared in Australia [viajó en un vuelo con un caso de COVID-19] and, in turn, I caught the virus in Madrid“. The injuries did not subside either because he had to retire in the definition of Miami against Ashleigh Barty and in the quarterfinals in Strasbourg against Sorana Cirstea.

STAYING STRONG MENTALLY, THE KEY TO KEEPING AHEAD

“They are things that come and go. So, I try to think that everything happens for a reason and that has helped me to have a bigger picture. My purpose in life is to try to take every moment as something positive in some way”, assured. And she concluded: “Even thinking that it might seem like the world was falling apart, I made sure to be grateful because I know that many other people are in worse situations and that really keeps me going. I try to keep that picture in my mind all the time to do not divert focus “.