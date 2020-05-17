Ben simmons He injured his back weeks before the indefinite suspension of the season of the NBA because of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus. Specifically, the player of Philadelphia 76ers He stopped participating in his team’s games on February 22 because of a pinched nerve in his lower back.

If it were not for the pause of the current course, Simmons himself assured at that time that it would be difficult to return to play the final stretch of the regular season and even the playoffs. In that sense, the quarantine has been good for him to fully recover from that pain, and in the event that the NBA is resumed, compete again to win the ring.

However, the whole process that Ben Simmons has had to go through to be practically rehabilitated has been a complete hell for the Australian player. This has been recently confirmed Brett Brown, head coach of the Sixers, in remarks for local Pennsylvania journalists:

“This injury has been without a doubt one of the most disturbing experiences I have seen a player go through. When he was injured in that game against Milwaukee Bucks he was vomiting because of the pain his back caused him. One of the most terrifying images It was seeing him trying to get on the plane so he could go home. I am very happy that he can come back with us already recovered and without the pain that tortured him. “

