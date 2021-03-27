The ‘oranje’ has duties to do

03/27/2021 at 06:30 CET

Arnau montserrat

The ‘oranje’ debut on its way to Qatar 2022 was disappointing to be good. There are many hopes placed on this generation that must recover past times after not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Ghosts bygone they woke up in Istanbul where the Tulips lost 3-0.

Depay with two assists tried to make up a score that Yilmaz sentenced with a hat-trick. It had been 41 years since no one had scored three goals for the Netherlands. In a group where Tuquía has already presented his credentials and there is the Norway of Haaland and Odegaard, any setback can be a disappointment in the end. Frank de Boer’s homework begins to pile up.

Turn for Latvia

Along with Gibraltar are the duo of ‘Cinderellas’ of the group. Losing points against Latvia would be unforgivable. Montenegro already beat the Latvians on the first day by 1-2. The Netherlands of Frenkie De Jong and company have a chance to vindicate themselves and forget the setback against the Turks. They play in the Johan Cruyff Arena, another plus in favor of the ‘oranje’.

Yes indeed, Latvia have not lost a single match in their last five outings. A data somewhat out of context because the rivals were of an infinitely lower caliber than the Dutch entity.

De Boer will move pieces. Krul will return to occupy the goal after the loss of Cillessen and Dumfries could enter the right side. The authors of the goals against Turkey, Klaassen and Luuk de Jong also point to the eleven as a reward for their good minutes. Something has to change and the Netherlands has a pending task.

Probable lineups

Netherlands: Krul; Dumfries, De Ligt, Blind, Wijndal; F. De Jong, Klaassen; Berghuis, Wijnaldum, Depay; L. De Jong

Latvia: Steinbors; Savalnieks, Oss, Maksimenko; Jurkovskis; Jaunzems, Zjuzins, Tobers, Ciganiks; Ikaunieks, Uldrikis