the orange cone that everyone knows

Last February, VideoLAN celebrating its 20th anniversary. An important milestone for a free software project that is financed with donations and that has the selfless collaboration of more than 1,000 volunteers. What began as a university experiment to send video through the network, today it is something natural and that we see in applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Twitch, HBO or Prime Video. Over time, it evolved into a media player as it is today VLC Media Player.

That experiment worked. And that software began to grow and evolve to become the most popular media player. There may be better alternatives today, some of them paid. But if we talk about free and open source media player, few can overshadow what we know as VLC Media Player.

At present, behind this free and multiplatform multimedia player, there is a non-profit organization, the VideoLAN Organization or VideoLAN, to dry. Their star project is VLC Media Player, but they also work on other applications such as DVBlast or VLMC. That and a series of libraries so that developers from all over the world can create their own applications related to video or audio.

What is clear is that VLC Media Player forms part of software history and it has been one of the best examples that the selfless teamwork Free community can create great tools for everyone. But let’s see how it all started.

First stop, the Central School of Paris

I said at the beginning of this article that VideoLAN turned 20 in February 2021. However, the origin of what we know as VLC or VLC Media Player it is somewhat more long-lived. We must go back to 1996, 25 years ago. And specifically, we must travel to Paris, France, to the École Centrale Paris, one of the most prestigious engineering schools in France.

Originally, the multimedia player that we all know was called VideoLAN Client, LAN video client. As the name suggests, it was a software that had to allow video to be sent and received over a local network. At least that was its original function. Over the years it would become a multimedia player to play local video and audio, on a local network or over the internet. And your name VideoLAN Client it would be contracted in the acronym VLC.

Part of the team responsible for VideoLAN and VLC Media Player celebrating the 20th anniversary of the project this February 1, 2021.

What was originally an academic project born in 1996, would be rewritten from scratch two years later, in 1998. And so that it did not fall into oblivion, in 2001 it was distributed under GNU license, the same one used by applications and software from around the world and which allows free distribution, rewriting and reworking. And, according to the official website of the project, the campus network of the Central School of Paris was managed by the students themselves.

A slow network and very improvable in a distant 1996 in which, according to the VideoLAN page, “a Pentium could not decode a DVD and YouTube and Google did not exist”. But that network received some improvements and, among them, the possibility of transmitting and receiving video through the local network itself. Thanks to software developed by some students organized in what is known as Via Centrale Réseaux.

From Paris to the world thanks to open source

As well. Even if VideoLAN was born in 1996 and is rewritten in 1998, the project that we know today celebrates its anniversary starting on February 1, 2001. The reason is that on that date, VideoLAN ceases to be an internal software of the Central School of Paris and it becomes public domain thanks to the fact that its license will be GPL.

The person directly responsible for making this possible was Daniel gourisse, then director of the École Centrale de Paris and that gave the go-ahead with a letter which can be consulted on the official website of the VideoLAN project. Basically the letter says that the initial managers of the project give their consent for VideoLAN is released under the GNU license and, “considering the interest for the scientific community represented by this dissemination”, he himself gives the corresponding permission.

Today you can install VLC Media Player on computers, tablets, smartphones and all kinds of connected devices.

For this letter to be written, signed and published, it was necessary the impulse of the students themselves and of one of their teachers, Jean-Philippe Rey. Thus, as of February 1, 2001, VLC is no longer in the hands of the Central School of Paris and becomes part of a project run by students and volunteers of all the world.

An interesting question is,who were those students who started VideoLAN Client and what is VLC Media Player today? Unfortunately, only they and those close to them know. Accessing the oldest VLC Media Player source code available, from December 2004, we find sixteen names, almost all of them with e-mail addresses of the Central School of Paris. Some of these names can also be found on the official VideoLAN page dedicated to those who have collaborated and / or collaborate in the project. But the list does not follow a specific order.

Why a traffic cone as a logo?

Since that distant 2001, VLC Media Player it has become a software present in practically all current platforms and devices. Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV… It is still free and allows you to play local or network video and audio, as YouTube links. You can even remotely play content and turn a connected device into a media server. And if the figures are correct, VLC Media Player has been downloaded more than 3,600 million times.

One of its hallmarks is the characteristic orange traffic cone that we find on any construction site or road around the world. An object in itself universal and that has served as inspiration to identify one of the most recognizable softwares just by looking at its icon. The question is, why a traffic cone?

Various examples of VLC Media Player icons. The first three are by Tom Bigelajzen. Those below are by Yvo Schaap and Daniel Dreibrodt respectively.

The answer could be summed up in a few words: college students and alcohol. To extend a little more, and although there is no single source, all versions come to say the same. After a night out, one of the École Centrale Paris students took a traffic cone with him. That first traffic cone would become the first of many, a kind of inside joke or shared challenge by the students who ended up leaving in the computer lab. So after creating VideoLAN Client in 1996, the team behind it had no better idea than to honor all students past and present using the mythical traffic cone as the software icon.

Obviously, over the years, the original logo has changed. The paternity of the original logo belongs to the French Sam hocevar. In 2006, it was enhanced using CGI by Richard Øiestad giving it that three-dimensional touch that has survived to this day. What’s more, on the official website of the project you will find different versions, some very successful, created by other users and collaborators. Some have been used at specific times, such as Christmas decorations.

