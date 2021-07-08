“The optimism for 2022 is the same”

After a long time, Fernando Alonso was able to hold a face-to-face press conference again. Nothing of ‘Zoom’, ‘Meet’, nor any of the dozens of conference programs that have become famous in recent times. Since the Dakar 2020, that Fernando could not attend Sports world in person, without a screen in between. “A year and a half ago, right?” He said as one who highlights how quickly time passes. This time thanks to an event of

Alpine y Renault

Spain in Barcelona, Fernando was able to share an entertaining chat time with the Spanish media to review his experiences in his first 9 races back to Formula 1, showing satisfaction for his performance in these first dates, getting the most out of his car after more than two and a half years out of the ‘Great Circus’. Plus, highlighted the hopes he has for the year 2022, a course in which the major change in regulations that will be implemented is seen by most teams as a great option to place themselves in the fight for victories.

At this time of year, teams are making the most critical and fundamental decisions for the creation of next year’s new cars. Hitting the key with the new regulations and finding something more than the rest of the teams is what everyone wants. Everyone, in search of the Holy Grail of tenths, the oracle of time, the treasure chest. Fernando Alonso and Alpine are working on this, all “in the same boat” and with the utmost ambition. So, at the question of MD, the Oviedo, in full work for next year with Alpine, said he remains optimistic about his options in 2022.

“In terms of optimism for 2022, I think the same as last year when I signed. It’s all too incognito. No matter how much you test the car in the simulator or no matter how much the technicians tell me the data they have … that data, with respect to which? The car has these more points and these less points, it goes well here and there, at Silverstone you are going to do this time, but … with respect to what? We are all the same, and with the same hope at the same time, “he said in relation to his simulator hours, without being able to compare his times and performance with the rest of the teams, since everyone works with the utmost secrecy, without revealing or a single letter.

Fernando Alonso, at Alpine’s meeting with the Spanish press in Barcelona

“Well, in that sense … dreaming is free, right?”He laughed at the question of another medium, when questioned about the possibility of seeing him triumph again and fighting for the title in 2022. “Of course, that enthusiasm is being worked on throughout the Alpine team. All F1 teams know that in 2022 with the rule change there can be a mix of cards in the sport, so why not us? That would be the answer. But … I don’t want headlines of ‘in 2022, champion’ (laughs), because then next year I’m fifth and it’s super good, and it seems like it wasn’t the intention (laughs). We are very given to exaggerating things and everything takes work. But hey, we wouldn’t be here now if we think that in 2022 we are going to be at the back of the grid. We all work with the illusion of being on top ”, he commented.

In this sense, the step forward you want to take will be important Alpine in straight top speed and engine power, one of his weaknesses this year. And there, the warning that sent everyone Alonso it was forceful. “I think there is a program in Viruses (Viry-Châtillon, Renault factory in France) very ambitious with the engine. We are aware of the strengths and weaknesses of this year’s car. We want to keep the strong and the weak we want to improve them, like everyone else. And in the engine I am confident. I think Viry’s program is ambitious and they want to put all the meat on the grill. So, let’s see how it goes, “he said.

DOUBLE WORK YEAR

The year of the drivers, in addition to being demanding due to the 23 races in total this year, it is also demanding due to the extra work they have to do to help the team in the factory in the simulator and with their comments to go down the road. correct in the creation of the car of the next season. However, the Asturian does not consider that work outside the spotlight has changed so much.

“Work … has always been like this, it is not that it is very different because of the 2022 rule change. In F1, or a driver in general of the engine,” what is seen on television of him is only 20% of his time. The remaining 80% is not seen, because it is a heavier job, going to the factory, doing events, to make videos for sponsors, to take photos, to train in the gym and with the bicycle … you have a number of hours and resources during the year that are not seen, only those 22 Sundays, which as I say, the other 80 % has not changed. It’s a more intense year in terms of racing. Some are being canceled and the following week they already look for a new place (laughs), and sometimes you think, well … with the calendar that there is … but no, no, they quickly put another one in that place. We have to take it with philosophy and face this year in preparation for 2022 ”, commented the Oviedo to this newspaper.

YOUR MOTIVATION TO RETURN

“I think it comes a bit from doing what you like the most from day to day. I love driving, and when I’m not holding a steering wheel I feel a bit empty. So I also realized when I was not in F1 that every weekend I loved to drive and after the Dakar, F1 seemed like an interesting challenge to me. When I left F1 I also quit because I had other challenges on my mind. They had been calling me the 24 Hours of Le Mans for years, I was very excited to test the Le Mans prototypes, I was excited to do a Dakar one day, to race in Daytona, to win the Indianapolis 500 … I had all these in the head and they kept saying that F1 was only holding me back from other challenges. It was time to leave F1, do those challenges, and once they were done, the biggest challenge I had was to get back to F1 and try to win again. It was a major challenge, because after leaving it and doing other things, going back to F1 and being at the same level again seemed super attractive to me, and therefore you motivate yourself ”.

“Yes, I see it with different eyes. When you are out you see things differently, you see behaviors of different teams, drivers, the deal I have with you, with the press, also, with the sponsors … you see things differently when you are inside, which was my case from the 19 years that I came to Minardi, until the 37. Well, when you are 18 years in the same place and in the same bubble, you do not see anything from outside. And the things that bother you on day one continue to bother you in F1 year 18. But when you are two years away and you see the sport a bit more generally, because you see that some things are necessary, others are fun … I don’t know how to give an example … Like the presentation of pilots or the video that they put before . Those things are not very fun to do, because they are done in February, you have to prepare a lot of phrases, they are all in English and it is not your mother tongue … they are all nonsense, since you are in Bahrain and you think about getting on the car for the tests. But then when you see them on TV, they are good, it looks good. And those 6 seconds that you go out, if you go out in one way, if you can go out in another, it is better for the whole year. I have been thinking about these things these two years that I was away and I take them with more philosophy. But that does not mean that in Bahrain I was not thinking about the tests … “